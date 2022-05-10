ODU-USA launches a new portfolio of fiber optic cable assembly system solutions, enabling high-speed data transfer rates and highly reliable, interference-free transmissions.
CAMARILLO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODU-USA launches a new portfolio of fiber optic cable assembly system solutions, enabling high-speed data transfer rates and highly reliable, interference-free transmissions.
The ODU Fiber Optic technologies ensures the most reliable signal stability and high quality performance needed for optical connections. The ODU Fiber Optic portfolio includes glass optical fiber (GOF Multimode / Singlemode) and plastic optical fiber ( POF) solutions, Expanded Beam and Physical Contact technology, fiber only and hybrid systems. Additional features include: high mating cycles, IP68 (in mated condition), high speed data rates, easy cleaning and robust connector housings.
The Expanded Beam Performance technology is an advanced fiber optic systems solution. It ensures a highly reliable transmission and high mating cycles, up to 25,000. The excellent optical performance remains unchanged even under mechanical stress, environmental influences and harsh environmental conditions.
The ODU Fiber Optic portfolio also includes reliable Physical Contact technology with low insertion loss, for up to 1,000 mating cycles. For short distance transmission, ODU offers the POF (Polymer Optical Fiber) system for a cost-effective optical cable assembly solution.
The ODU Fiber Optic solutions are ideal for medical technology, industrial outdoor applications and mass-interconnect solutions. These technologies are available in circular and modular connectors as well as customized solutions. They are designed as fully assembled fiber optic cable assembly system solutions.
ODU`s Expanded Beam Performance Technology is an enhanced fiber optic system that offers the best optical performance in the market. This fiber optic system, combined with our harsh environment connector designs, will be a game changer in the industry."
Rudolf Weidenspointner, Head of Cable Assembly & Technologies at ODU
Learn more about the ODU Fiber Optic portfolio at: https://odu-usa.com/technologies/fiber-optic/
ODU Group: Global Representation with Perfect Connections
The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 2,500 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international distribution network and production sites in Sibiu/Romania, Shanghai/China and Tijuana/Mexico. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its sales offices in China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Romania, Sweden and the US, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military, communications and security, automotive, industrial electronics, and test & measurement.
