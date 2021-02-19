CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. The Mars 2020 mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars exploration, including the search for past microbial life and the collection of rock and soil samples for a possible return to Earth. Perseverance will test new technology for future robotic and human missions to the Red Planet. That includes an autopilot for avoiding landing site hazards called Terrain Relative Navigation and a set of sensors for gathering data during the landing. A new autonomous navigation system will allow the rover to drive faster in challenging terrain.
ODU is proud to participate in NASA's Mars Exploration Program and to provide their high-speed & high-density connector solutions. The M2020 spacecraft utilizes ODU AMC® High-Density connectors to transmit the video of the parachute inflating in the Martian atmosphere and the separation of the rover from the Descent Stage (aka rocket jet pack).
You can follow along with the landing of the Perseverance rover at the following location: https://mars.nasa.gov/
The Perseverance Rover will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. The mission duration is at least one Mars year (about 687 Earth days).
For more information about the ODU High-speed & high-density connector solutions go to: https://www.odu-usa.com/connector-solutions/push-pull-circular-connectors/odu-amc/odu-amc-high-density/
ODU Group: Global Representation with Perfect Connections
The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 2,300 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international distribution network and production sites in Sibiu/Romania, Shanghai/China and Tijuana/Mexico. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its sales offices in China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Romania, Sweden and the US, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military and security, automotive, industrial electronics, and test & measurement.
