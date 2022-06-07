GCC's "College Everywhere" focuses on earning specific associate degrees in one year. This partnership affirms a transfer agreement so that students who complete the program and earn their associate degree can transfer to ODU's online bachelor's degree programs.
NORFOLK, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old Dominion University is proud to announce a new partnership with Germanna Community College's accelerated "College Everywhere" program.
GCC's "College Everywhere" focuses on earning specific associate degrees in one year. This partnership affirms a transfer agreement so that students who complete the program and earn their associate degree can transfer to ODU's online bachelor's degree programs.
"We're proud to partner with Old Dominion University, one of the most experienced colleges in the nation at distance learning," said Dr. Janet Gullickson, Germanna's president. "We know that ODU takes pride in coaching students who are taking classes online and staying closely engaged with them. Transferring from Germanna's accelerated, online College Everywhere program to ODU will allow our students to earn degrees from a well-respected institution in less time and at lower cost, without having to leave home."
"The job market needs qualified graduates more than ever before, and Virginia is no exception," says Andy Casiello, associate vice president for distance learning. "As always, we're happy to join Germanna's efforts to produce a qualified workforce for the Commonwealth of Virginia. This is just the latest example of the synergy between Old Dominion University and the Virginia Community College System."
You can learn more about the partnership between ODU and GCC by visiting plus.odu.edu/gcc.
Old Dominion University, located in the coastal city of Norfolk, is Virginia's entrepreneurial-minded doctoral research university and has been delivering distance-learning programs for 35 years. It offers more than 120 programs through ODUOnline in a variety of formats, allowing students to complete degree programs across the world. ODU serves more than 24,000 students annually by providing the same rigorous academics online and on-campus. Learn more about ODUOnline's programs by visiting online.odu.edu.
Media Contact
Jennifer George, Old Dominion University, 1 757-683-3410, jgeorge@odu.edu
SOURCE Old Dominion University