ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Offbeat Media Group, the media company that creates innovative content across social media, is announcing today the launch of their Virtual Clubhouse, which offers their fully remote team the unique opportunity of connecting virtually with limitless possibilities such as concerts, happy hours, and other interactive, social happenings.
Offbeat has quickly developed a reputation as the media company building for the digital generation. Offbeat offers everything from innovative social activations for major brands, to the creation of custom virtual influencers. A virtual influencer is a digital character that tells their story on social media, created for the purpose of influence.
While the Coronavirus pandemic can be credited for shifting the cultural zeitgeist to digital-first thinking, Offbeat has been operating in this mindset for years. Much of what Offbeat creates is based on their founding mission and operational business model, further advancing the limitless possibilities of the digital world. Now, Offbeat is applying this thinking to their own remote-first workplace.
Working with a top-talent world-builder in VR Chat, Offbeat has successfully designed a floating campus fully in the virtual world. Upon completion of the campus, Offbeat sent Oculus Quest 2 headsets to each employee. This further emphasizes their investment in this virtual hangout space. The employees will have free reign to design within the world, collaborate with one another, host social gatherings, and more. The beauty of creating a virtual world for employees is, they can truly make it into anything they want.
All companies who transitioned to remote work have been looking for ways to build team culture in a digital world. Offbeat is leading the forefront of this challenge by diving in head-first and creating unique virtual experiences for their rapidly growing team. Now, each Offbeat team member is getting to experience what it's like to work in a fully Virtual Reality environment which allows them to understand the virtual space first-hand as well as leverage the limitless capabilities of a virtual space to create never-before-seen media and experiences.
"Our Virtual Clubhouse was designed to invest in our team's day-to-day experiences," said Shep Ogden, CEO and Co-founder of Offbeat Media Group. "We've all felt Zoom fatigue at some point over the last two years, so we're trying to invest in new ways to hang out together and create a collaborative environment for our employees as they live all around the country."
"With the remote working phenomenon, it is important for companies to find new ways to engage their teams and grow culture," said Bailey Grady, COO and Co-founder of Offbeat Media Group. "I believe that our Virtual Clubhouse will provide equal opportunities for team building as being in a physical office."
The Virtual Clubhouse will be launching this month for Offbeat Media Group employees. The kickoff event will be an exclusive concert experience for employees with smle, an American electronic music duo consisting of Ruben Cardenas and Lewis Martinee, best known for their remix of Bobby Rush's song "Funk O'De Funk" performing live in the clubhouse. The launch event represents one of the many functionalities of the Offbeat Virtual Clubhouse as the artist is able to perform live from the comfort of his home.
According to the Offbeat founders, the launch of Virtual Clubhouse is just one more step towards bringing their team into the metaverse. "Adopting VR is both a fulfilling social experience and a creative competitive advantage. By building a place for our team to connect and have fun in VR, and by ensuring the experiences and interactions we offer are always novel, we create a place for our team to have fun while immersing themselves in a futuristic perspective—one of valuing virtual experiences," says Offbeat Co-founder Christopher Travers.
To learn more about Offbeat Media Group and its initiatives, please visit https://www.offbeat.xyz.
