PHOENIX, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, leading iBuyer Offerpad, has provided instant cash offers to home sellers in more than 800 cities. Offerpad's aggressive cash offers are delivered within 24 hours and allow customers the freedom to select their own closing date, and receive a free local move – giving sellers certainty and control over their real estate transaction. Live today, Offerpad unveils its consumer-empowering Real Estate Solutions Center to provide more seller solutions.
Prior to founding Offerpad, Brian Bair was a top real estate agent. During an eight-year span, Bair personally sold more existing homes than any agent across the country. He attributes much of his success to pioneering an award-winning concierge program in 2012, which is being integrated into Offerpad's new solutions center. "I sat in thousands of living rooms and quickly came to understand that every client had their own unique situation," said Bair. "Offerpad is comprised of the best of the best real estate operations professionals. We know how to properly evaluate a home to purchase, renovate it to be move-in ready, and then market the property to sell. Customers can now take advantage of all our expertise through our solutions center," said Bair.
Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions Center is a guided experience that begins at Offerpad.com. The user is invited to share details of their current home and upload recent photos or schedule a quick virtual tour from the comfort of their living room. The home is then evaluated by the company's real estate experts and Offerpad's proprietary data-driven real estate platform. Within 24 hours, the user will be presented a competitive Offerpad cash offer, along with additional exclusive selling options.
Customer options include selling the home instantly to Offerpad – the perfect solution for those who seek a competitive cash offer with the convenience and control that comes with no showings and the customer's ability to select their closing date -- or partnering with Offerpad to list the home, the best choice for sellers who want to explore the opportunity to maximize their home's value.
"We're known for providing quick competitive cash offers, which will always remain a core offering. For those looking to list their home, Offerpad is by far the most advanced way to maximize a home's value on the open market. Our 100% free services matched with our Home Improvement Advance program and back-up instant cash offer are unparalleled. This is by no means the 'traditional way' to sell a home," said Bair. "I am confident that with our extensive real estate experience and one-of-a-kind renovations division, Offerpad's solutions cannot be duplicated. Sellers are now, more than ever, in control of their experience through our solutions center – we provide solutions, they select their option."
Offerpad's superior listing option is managed by a dedicated team of experts in real estate, renovation, and home marketing. Exclusive services to maximize the home's value include:
- Free Show-Ready Home Services: One daunting aspect of ensuring a home is show-perfect for potential buyers is now fully managed by a personal Offerpad Concierge (a member of the customer's dedicated expert team). Services can include carpet cleaning, deep house cleaning, handyman services, landscape cleanup, and pool services – all at absolutely no cost.
- Home Improvement Advance: Although many sellers are hesitant to invest more money in a home they are currently trying to sell, upgrades can maximize a home's value. As one of the largest renovation companies in the country, this challenge is overcome with the power of Offerpad. The company can advance funds to renovate the home – no interest, no additional fees, substantial savings under MSRP – and all work is managed and performed through Offerpad.
Home upgrades can range from new appliances, countertops, fixture updates, flooring, and interior/exterior paint. Additional services include debris and junk removal, professional staging, and packing/moving post-sale.
- A Back-Up Instant Offerpad Cash Offer: Sellers can list their home with confidence knowing they can activate their competitive Offerpad cash offer at any time – avoiding home showings and closing on their preferred timeline.
All Offerpad solutions follow the company's proactive Certified Safety Procedures, a vital measure to ensure the health and safety of sellers, buyers, and employees at this time.
Offerpad receives a new instant cash offer request from homeowners every 30 seconds and acquires a home every 20 minutes throughout regular business hours. Internal data and predictions indicate that the company's instant cash offer volume will continue to increase with the addition of multiple solutions.
About Offerpad
Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 800 cities. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.
Media Contact
David Stephan
(602) 825-3135
david.stephan@offerpad.com