HashCash announces the re-opening of the physical office for all employees amid excitement and anticipations of a joyous reunion after two years.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces a re-opening of its physical office after operating remotely for about two years. The operations will commence following a hybrid model for the immediate days to come.
HashCash, like all other offices, was forced to stop office work following the enforced lockdown in early 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The HashCash employees have been working from home since then. The company now plans to resume working from the office, from the 16th of May.
"We intend to pilot run a hybrid work model with a phased approach breaking out from the pandemic-imposed remote work norm," said Raj Chowdhury, founder, and CEO HashCash Consultants. "The goal is to normalize office work on Mondays and Wednesdays with options to work remotely on the remaining days."
With the sudden closure of the office in 2020, a series of setbacks had come to light. Employees were disadvantaged due to the unavailability of their dedicated systems and data to conduct their routine tasks. Recruiting new employees and inducting them into the system posed a serious challenge. The shutdown had taken a toll on the HashCash-developed crypto exchange – PayBito. It took some time before equilibrium was restored and the workflow gained pace.
On the work front, HashCash has scaled greater heights than before. The blockchain consultant firm has had an overwhelming response flowing in from the US and overseas. HashCash has brought about a surge in the crypto-demographics of the Middle East providing their white label solutions to institutional crypto ventures. The company has contributed to multiple DeFi and Metaverse-related projects. HashCash has also revealed its plans for large-scale hiring for its Indian operation center.
"As the world economy went into hibernation during the pandemic, the crypto industry thrived even with the remote work set up. Now with the re-opening of office spaces, we expect to gain momentum and deliver better," Chowdhury summed up.
A number of offices, worldwide are preparing to open up their spaces welcoming their employees back to work. HashCash is one among them, anticipating a joyous in-person hustle after two full years of remote work. However, settling into a five-day work week in the office is still furlongs away.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE HashCash Consultants