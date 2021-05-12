RESTON, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. area. Ofinno was recognized on this list as a result of its pioneering research in the fields of wireless communications and video compression, which have been sought out by some of the largest companies around the world. The demand from Ofinno's clients allowed it to grow at the remarkable rate of 152% from 2017 to 2019.
Ofinno's Founder and CEO, Esmael Dinan, touted this accomplishment as being the product of the hard work and dedication of his team of talented researchers. "Ofinno team includes some of the smartest people working in a university-like environment with solid resources. This fosters creative solutions to some of the most challenging problems in the fields of wireless communications and video compression. We expect our team to continue to grow for years to come," said Esmael Dinan.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/washington-dc starting March 16,2021.
About Ofinno, LLC:
Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies. Ofinno's research involves video and communication technologies, including 5G and 6G Radio and Core networks, video compression technologies and transport. Ofinno's inventions have an impressive utilization rate and have been adopted by the standards at the center of advancement of these technologies. Our innovators not only create the technologies, they oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit http://www.ofinno.com.
Media Contact
Steve Gion, COO, Ofinno, LLC, +1 5715231465, contactus@ofinno.com
SOURCE Ofinno, LLC