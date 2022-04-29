Created by Franchisee Veterans, Ohm Fitness Introduces Fitness 2.0 with its EMPower Suit and Low-Intensity Group Fitness Training; First Location Opens this Summer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ohm Fitness, a new fitness franchise concept that offers a high-tech fitness experience that packs the benefits of an intense two-hour workout into a low intensity, 25-minute session, announced today its first location opening in Scottsdale, Ariz. By the end of 2023, 45 more locations are set to open across the country.
Created by several veteran franchisors who built and grew Massage Envy, European Wax Center, and Orangetheory Fitness, Ohm Fitness is the first franchise to deliver small group workouts using the highly-effective electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) through the use of wearable technology called the EMPower Suit. This technology has the ability to produce impressive results with a desirably low rate of wear and tear on the joints, ligaments, and muscles, in comparison to traditional weights and other HiiT workout activities.
"While I've had the privilege to be a part of today's top household health and wellness franchises stories, I can confidently say this concept is truly different than anything out in the market today," said Doug Payne, co-founder of Ohm Fitness. "Ohm Fitness not only provides you with the health and wellness results you desire, but it also allows people to get back their valuable time; time that you can use with your family, friends, on vacation, practicing a hobby… you name it. I'm incredibly excited to introduce this concept to the masses as I'm confident everyone can, and will, be positively impacted."
Ohm Fitness is revolutionizing a style of training that has primarily been used within expensive, one-to-one elite personal training and making it accessible and affordable in a group fitness setting. Guests will be immersed in a high-tech fitness experience with every visit. From the wearable technology to the biometrics that is collected and reported on, to the design of the studio and the music and lighting sequences that are tied to the story of the workout, the Ohm Fitness workout is unlike anything else in the fitness industry. Founding memberships include "The Warm Up" for $90 per month, "Turn up" for $250 per month, and "Peak" for $360 per month. Packages and private packages are also available and prices range depending on the number of sessions purchased.
The low-intensity workout has been connected to researched-based benefits such as fat loss, skin health, energy, stress and anxiety levels, muscle strength, and acute and chronic pain. While the body's central nervous system can only send frequency impulses that control 30% of your muscle fibers during an exercise, the EMS technology within the wireless EMPower Suit is able to send impulses to muscle fibers up to one hundred times faster, causing muscles to feel fatigued faster than a traditional weight training exercise, which is how it shrinks a two and a half-hour workout into just 25 minutes.
The company is awarding regional developer licenses in Arizona and has already received enormous interest from qualified franchisees across the country. Ohm Fitness is well-positioned for rapid growth and financial success with its highly regarded founding and management team. Along with Payne, Eric Hamann, co-partner of Ohm Fitness, Jason Sani, director of Ohmgevity, and Hogan Zinn, boast more than 55 years of combined franchise and health and wellness experience.
Ohm Fitness is a special first-to-market franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs and experienced franchise industry professionals who are eager to capture their share in the $96 billion dollar fitness industry. The initial franchise fee is $39,000 and the total estimated initial investment ranges from $107,150 to $328,000. For more information about franchise opportunities available in your area, please visit http://www.ohmfitness.com or email Hogan.zinn@ohmfitness.com.
About Ohm Fitness
Ohm Fitness is the first franchise to deliver small group workouts using the highly-effective electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) through the use of wearable technology through its EMPower Suit. This high-tech fitness experience packs the benefits of an intense two-hour workout into a low intensity, 25-minute session with a low rate of wear and tear on the joints, ligaments, and muscles, in comparison to other HiiT workouts. Founded in Scottsdale, Ariz., Ohm Fitness currently offers area developer and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs.
