DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil-based printing inks market was worth $22.01 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% and reach $27.08 billion by 2023.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oil-based printing inks market, and compares it with other markets.
The demand for environmental friendly inks are increasing and it is expected to drive the oil-based printing inks market in the forecast period. The supply and use of several important chemicals, including ingredients used in paints, coatings and printing inks has been banned due to explosion and fire that occured on March 2019 in Jiangsu Province, China. The incident has increased the demand for oil based printing inks which can be used as an substitute for petroleum and chemical based inks and it is produced from vegetable oils such as soybean, sunflower, cottonseed, safflower and canola oils. For instance, Mojoprint, which is Japan's number one English-language printing service company uses vegetable oil based printing inks derived from soy, palm and other vegetable oils because these inks are environmental friendly and sustainable alternative to petroleum based inks.
A shortage of raw materials, resulting in their increasing market prices, is expected to negatively affect the printing inks market. Printing ink companies globally are suffering from a shortage of raw materials, including resins, monomers, photoinitiators, oligomers, and additives. This is mainly due to raw material plant closures in China, a major source of these raw materials, as the country has placed significant emphasis on improving its environment by cutting industrial pollution. China is dominant in printing inks raw materials supplies due to the presence of strong refinery capacity and associated chemicals manufacturing ecosystem. Market players have already started facing challenges due to shortages of raw materials. For instance, in May 2018, Sun Chemical, a global printing ink manufacturer, faced disruptions in its printing inks supply due to global raw material shortage resulting from ongoing environmental regulatory compliance inspections in Chinese raw material plants and factories. Again, in July 2018, printing ink manufacturer Hubergroup announced an increase in prices for all energy curing inks and varnishes across Europe and the Americas with immediate effect due to shortages of raw materials.
The printing inks industry has introduced high-resolution replacement inks as a cost-effective alternative for barcode case coding applications. High resolution inks are more effective than traditional inks as they allow fine and solid printing at high speed. They also enable re-printability and drastically reduce the number of cleaning stencils required. For instance, in August 2018, IIMAK introduced Sure Scan II Plus, high-resolution replacement compatible inkjet ink, which reduces the cost of printing and downtime, and eliminates waste. This functions as a replacement option that offers performance in various high-resolution inkjet printers such as Foxjet, Matthews and Diagraph. Top companies in the market are developing high definition inks with premium durability, fast dry time, and a 12-month shelf life.
In June 2017, PolyOne Corporation acquired Rutland for an undisclosed amount. This deal helps PolyOne Corp. to build a strong future in the screen printing ink field. Rutland Holding Company manufactures specialty inks for the textile industry. It also supplies plastic coatings for commercial and industrial applications.
Major players in the market are Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp., Superior Printing Inks, Flint Group, Hubergroup, Sun Chemical, Wikoff Color Corp., and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Characteristics
3. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks
- Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks
4.2. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Marking And Coding
- Package Printing
- Signage
5. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Nazdar Ink Technologies
- Van Son Holland Ink Corp.
- Superior Printing Inks
- Flint Group
- Hubergroup
- Sun Chemical
- Wikoff Color Corp.
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8gspo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716