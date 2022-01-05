POMONA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --OKAI, a global leader in light electric vehicles today announced the launch of the new OKAI EB20 Carbon Fiber e-Bike and the SP10 Smart Backpack, taking last-mile mobility for professionals to new levels. Both products will be showcased at CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth No. 4671, West Hall on January 5-8.
"At CES this year we are delighted to demo landmark next generation products tailored specifically for today's modern mobile professionals," commented Jiangtao Lu, founder of OKAI. "These products offer a unique experience that marries security and safety, with professional grade components, and innovation where it really matters."
OKAI EB20 e-Bike: Professional Mobility Defined
Constructed from an array of professional grade mountain bike (MTB) components, the OKAI EB20 is our first four-link, soft tailed e-Bike, and the first to use a lightweight carbon fiber frame. It is fully compatible with a broad range of professional MTB components from leading manufacturers including Shimano, SunTour, Bafang and Tekro.
Powered by a 750W motor, the OKAI EB20 is a twelve-speed e-Bike featuring a swappable 14.7Ah Samsung battery and a 2.8" touchscreen integrated into the headstock that displays speed, distance, connectivity and battery information. Riders can also express their individuality by using the OKAI app to select from several color and UI theme options. The app can also be used to start the bike, with other options including a foldable key, and integrated NFC smart unlocking.
- Four link, soft tail frame design
- Carbon fiber frame and vehicle head
- Swappable Samsung 14.7Ah ultra long-life battery
- Customizable 2.8" LED touchscreen
- SunTour front fork, and rear suspension
- TEKTRO oil disk brake
- SHIMANO XT rear transmission, thumb shifter, hubs, chain and flywheel
- Banfang 750W motor (compatible with several 250W and 500W motors)
- 2.5W (12v) headlights
- Integrated torque sensor
- Foldable key with NFC and smart unlocking options
OKAI SP10: The Street Smart, Intelligent Backpack
The OKAI SP10 is without doubt the smartest backpack featuring an ultraviolet disinfection chamber, fingerprint sensor, integrated device charging, and a customizable RGB strip that can be synced with vehicle status. Welcome to the future of backpack design.
Today's riders and commuters care more than ever about sanitization, which is why the OKAI SP10 is designed to disinfect personal items while on the go. Once items are placed in the ultraviolet light chamber, the infection process can be controlled and monitored by the OKAI app. Disinfection is automatically suspended if the backpack is opened and automatically continued once closed.
The OKAI SP10 offers uncompromising security, employing a fast and convenient fingerprint sensor to unlock the backpack. Access can also be granted via Bluetooth by issuing a command from the user's smartphone and the OKAI app, which also handles charging status, RGB color adjustments and vehicle syncing modes. The OKAI SP10 also features subtle lighting to the interior of the backpack to assist users on the road at night.
- Ultraviolet light disinfection chamber
- Fingerprint sensor for secure access (with verification light)
- Integrated power bank (internal and external access for device charging)
- Customizable RGB strip with vehicle syncing
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Key wake up feature
- OKAI app for RGB, charging, connectivity, and disinfection feature control
About OKAI
OKAI is a globally recognized brand on a mission to change urban mobility as we know it. Empowering people everywhere to navigate cities, campuses, and communities in fun, safe and simple ways, OKAI addresses the 'first and last mile' problem, manufacturing and retailing world class light electric vehicles that redefine mobility.
Impact your life, not your carbon footprint.
