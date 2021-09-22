CRESTVIEW, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Okaloosa County has officially partnered with vendor registry, powered by mdf commerce, providing vendors across the United States easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. vendor registry is a top-rated procurement suite for public purchasers at cities, counties, school districts, utilities, colleges, and universities. Okaloosa County invites all current and interested vendors to register online.
Okaloosa County joins over 430 local government agencies that utilize their prominent vendor and bid management platform. Some of the resources Okaloosa County gains by joining vendor registry include vendor management, vendor self-service, solicitation management, electronic bidding, bid evaluation, and contract management. By posting their upcoming bids and RFPs through vendor registry, Okaloosa County ensures a community of over 100,000 vendors can view their solicitations, download documents, and receive notification of their addenda.
vendor registry is a premier source for local government bids that include real-time bid alerts to create business growth by state, region, and even nationwide. Over 5,000 new bids are processed by the vendor registry bid team every week. All vendors looking to do business with Okaloosa County and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register.
In addition to one centralized location for local government bids, benefits of registering with vendor registry include:
- Instant Bid Notifications
- Easy Registration
- Stay Organized
- Subscription Options
"Our purchasing department is excited to able to improve our efficiency by using the tools provided through vendor registry. In addition to the time savings we will see, our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all government bids. We invite all of our current vendors to register and grow their business in their state, region and nationwide," stated Jeffrey Hyde, Purchasing Manager of Okaloosa County.
About Okaloosa County:
Okaloosa County is located in the northwestern portion of the U.S. state of Florida, extending from the Gulf of Mexico to the Alabama state line. As of the 2010 census, the population was 180,822. It's county seat is Crestview.
About vendor registry:
vendor registry, powered by mdf commerce, is the top-rated procurement suite for public purchasers including cities, counties, school districts, utilities, colleges, and universities nationwide. To learn more about vendor registry's valuable procurement solutions for local agencies and government bids for vendors, please visit https://vendorregistry.com/ and register today.
