IPSWICH, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Okanagan College (OC) will be the first institution in Canada to fully transition to the FOLIO Library Services Platform (LSP) using EBSCO FOLIO hosting and implementation services from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). OC, located in British Colombia, is undertaking a phased implementation and will look to be entirely live on FOLIO before the end of 2021.
EBSCO is one of the original founders of the FOLIO project and provides implementation, hosting and support through EBSCO FOLIO Services. Okanagan College offers students bachelor's degrees, diplomas, trades and vocational training, professional development, corporate training and adult basic education. Okanagan College will serve as an example of how all types of academic libraries in Canada can benefit from the innovativeness and flexibility of FOLIO.
Okanagan College's Director of Library Services Ross Tyner says that the adoption of FOLIO with services from EBSCO will provide a more effective day-to-day operation at the OC Library. "FOLIO's state-of-the art open source LSP will give us the ability to manage electronic resources on the same platform that we manage our physical resources, resulting in a better user experience, more efficient staff workflows and less duplication of work."
FOLIO can easily integrate with existing EBSCO resources for better library workflows and patron services including the EBSCO Knowledge Base, which streamlines electronic resource management, and EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS). Okanagan College currently uses EDS as the institution's search solution. During this transition, OC plans to leverage EBSCO's integrated knowledge base for Electronic Resource Management workflows with the FOLIO eHoldings app, Full Text Finder, and EDS with custom catalog and patron empowerment.
