Today, Oklahoma Christian University (OC) and BloomBoard announced the availability of their first two online master's degree programs, Technology & Computer Science Education (TCS) and Curriculum & Instruction (C&I), supported BloomBoard's micro-credential-based learning approach. The programs are powerful ways that districts can build professionally rewarding environments for outstanding educators and develop stronger learning communities for students and families, in a financially accessible way.
COVID, and the resulting mix of remote and in-class learning, has been trying for educators and families across the country. The C&I degree program provides educators with the pragmatic skills, knowledge, and classroom experience they need to excel in today's complex education systems, and allows them to select a program concentration aligned to their professional needs. The TCS degree enables districts to build high-quality technology and computer science programs through support of their own teaching staff, initially offering a specialization for K-8 computer science.
The micro-credential learning experience differs from most traditional graduate degree programs, as teachers learn-by-doing within their own classroom practices, working with their own students. Teachers can put their new knowledge to work immediately, while demonstrating their skills to earn their micro-credentials.
By supporting these affordable programs, school districts put in place the kinds of tangible and rewarding benefits that attract and retain the best teaching talent. They can leverage federal relief funding to subsidize teacher enrollment.
"These new on-the-job learning programs deliver on our goal to make modern instruction accessible," said John deSteiguer, President of Oklahoma Christian University. "Together with BloomBoard, we're able to provide a much needed incentive to keep talented teachers in the classroom through convenient and affordable access to quality master's degree programs."
Curriculum & Instruction Degree:
Teacher burnout is a major concern for school districts; a recent survey from the University of Arkansas found that 42% of teachers considered leaving during the most recent school year. According to a 2020 Illinois Educator Shortage Study conducted by the ILARS, the top reasons for leaving include inadequate pay, burnout, and not feeling valued. By supporting the C&I micro-credential-based degree program, districts can show teachers that they are honoring their current expertise and respecting their time as the program helps teachers advance professionally while they are teaching.
The C&I program focuses on the practical skills needed for instruction, such as creating a positive classroom culture, leveraging effective student-centered instructional practices, and supporting all students towards grade-level mastery. Educators can then tailor the degree by selecting a program concentration such as Social Emotional Learning, English Language Learning, or Teaching Students with Disabilities.
The master's program is composed of ten micro-credential-based courses (30 credit hours). Any classroom educators teaching grades K-12 are eligible to enroll.
Technology & Computer Science Education Degree:
Twenty-three states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, have adopted a policy requiring all high schools to offer CS courses. Meanwhile, only 11 states give access to K-12 CS education.Oklahoma's new law sets the requirement to be met by all middle and elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year. Currently, only 11% of elementary schools and 14% of middle schools offer CS curriculum in the Sooner State.
A CS education in K-12 can help students prepare for life after graduation. STEM graduates who major in the field can earn 40% more than the typical college graduate. In addition, fewer than 20% of CS bachelor's degree recipients are women, while 10.1% are Latino and 8.9% are Black. Exposing students to computing before college is one step that could help build the STEM career pipeline and diversify STEM professions. But these programs demand highly trained educators.
The virtually-facilitated TCS master's program is designed to enable teachers to deliver top instruction in the foundations of computer science, and computational thinking across all content areas. All coursework is aligned with the Computer Science Teachers Association's (CSTA) standards and the ISTE Standards for Computer Science Educators.
"We are proud to partner with Oklahoma Christian University to make quality instruction and our unique learning model accessible and affordable to school districts and great teachers hoping to stay in the classroom," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "Our partnership with OC can provide tangible career growth and compensation opportunities for talented teachers who can excel through our learn-by-doing programs."
Additional program information is available at http://www.bloomboard.com/oc-masters-degree-programs.
