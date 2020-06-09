TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Machining & Fabricating, Inc. & Advanced Plastics, Inc. specializes in the production of complex components and assemblies for the Aerospace, Defense, Energy, and Food Processing industries announced today the addition of the FASTEMS ROBO ONE Flexible Manufacturing System (FMS) to its operation.

Over the last two years, ADVANCED has been in the process of implementing its new Flexible Manufacturing System (FMS). The installation of the Finnish-designed system has had an enormous impact on efficiencies such as first-pass yield, spindle utilization and increased capacity, while increasing the company's reputation for producing quality products and service.

The appointed mascot of this new system is the massive orange robot that has been appropriately dubbed "Pistol Pete" by the company's CEO and Oklahoma State University graduate, Scott Shortess. And while the robot is certainly the most eye-catching piece of equipment in the shop, the real star of the show is the predictive manufacturing management system (MMS) software.  Which allows ADVANCED to effectively manage the resources needed to accomplish lights-out manufacturing.

ADVANCED's implementation of the FMS system has included extensive research, planning, and benchmarking trips—both domestically and abroad—where Shortess, Kim Parrish and Jason Adkins were able to study Flexible Manufacturing System implementations in action.

In addition to the installation of the FMS robotics system, the company has future plans for expansion of its operation that includes the construction of an additional facility that will eventually house another, larger FMS system that will integrate additional processes like robotic deburr and metrology.

About Advanced Machining & Fab. Inc.

ADVANCED was founded in 1979 in Owasso, Oklahoma by Steve Shortess. The company started out as a small material supplier and job shop operating out of a garage and has since evolved into a valued Tier 1 supply chain partner to major corporations in a variety of critical industries.

For more information about ADVANCED, visit http://www.advcosinc.com/

Contacts:

Liza Wenzel, Wenzel Creative
918-270-0316 or liza@wenzelcreative.com

Angela Shortess, Advanced Plastics
918-664-5410 or amshortess@advcosinc.com

