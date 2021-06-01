Leaders from Okuma and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College stand in the new Okuma Machine Tool Academy at the Rowan-Cabarrus Advanced Technology Center. Pictured left to right: Craig Lamb, Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Tim Thiessen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Okuma; Natalie Rogers, Training Program Manager at Okuma; and Dr. Carol Spalding, President at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.