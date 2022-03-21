FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a pioneering precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, announced today the appointment of Shawn Ayube, a 20-year veteran in the biopharmaceutical industry, as Vice President of Operations.
In his new role, Ayube will be in charge of driving scalability across the organization and lead the effort to strategically enhance Olaris' R&D capabilities as well as steering talent management and leadership development.
"Shawn brings unmatched strategic and operational expertise to Olaris. This is an exciting and high-growth period at the company – our personnel, infrastructure, clinical programs, and biopharma partnerships have all exponentially expanded. With Shawn on board, we are confident that we will be able to leapfrog to even higher levels of success," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, Chief Executive Officer and Founder.
Prior to joining Olaris, Ayube served as Senior director of the Pagliuca Harvard Life Lab, an accelerator for Harvard-affiliated Biotech & Life Sciences startups, managed in collaboration between two world-leading organizations, LabCentral and the Harvard Innovation Labs. During his 5-year tenure, Ayube successfully led all aspects of the accelerator and developed it into the premier university-affiliated biotech startup launchpad. He helped more than 50 early-stage startups navigate through their early – and most critical – stages, and guided staff members through their development into leadership roles. Prior to his time at the Pagliuca Harvard Life Lab, Ayube held positions of increasing responsibility at ArQule, Pfizer, Neurocrine Biosciences, Anthill Technologies, and most recently Amgen, where he led research operations for the Kendall Square site.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Olaris at this pivotal moment in the company's growth. We have a world-class team, two product candidates, and a growing pipeline of assets with the potential to transform patient care across diseases. I knew I had to be a part of this. Olaris has the potential to become the world's leading diagnostic company, and I am honored to be part of that mission."
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit https://www.olarisBoR.com/
Media Contact
Keri Sheehan, Olaris, Inc, 1 6178723813, ksheehan@olarisbor.com
SOURCE Olaris, Inc