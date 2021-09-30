WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, has appointed Dr. Dirk Kuypers to the Olaris Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kuypers is Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Laboratory of Nephrology at the University of Leuven, Belgium. He is also the Head of the Department of Nephrology and Director of the Renal Transplantation Program at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium.
"Dr. Kuypers is a renowned researcher in the field of kidney transplantation, with a passion for personalizing treatment in renal transplant to ensure recipients do not suffer from complications. His insights and expertise will be invaluable to Olaris as we accelerate growth, seek to validate our biomarker signature of immune response for kidney transplant patients, and work to improve patient care," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Olaris, Inc.
Dr. Kuypers' clinical and translational research has spanned renal allograft surveillance using protocol biopsies and biomarkers of allograft status to pre-clinical and clinical immunosuppressive therapy development. He founded the Leuven Renal Allograft Biobank, which contributes prospectively collected biological samples and clinical data to translational studies in kidney transplantation. Dr. Kuypers has been involved in more than 70 clinical studies and has published more than 350 papers on nephrology, clinical pharmacology, and transplantation.
"Today, there is no tool to help physicians distinguish kidney transplant patients who are over-immunosuppressed and likely to develop graft-threatening opportunistic infections from patients whose immune systems are properly suppressed as needed to protect the graft. Olaris' BoRs are poised to radically change care for kidney transplant patients by enabling physicians to properly assess a patient's risk for infection, empowering them with the critical information they need to deliver the most effective care. I'm looking forward to working with Liz and the team to further the Olaris mission of fundamentally changing how diseases are diagnosed and treated," said Dr. Kuypers.
Dr. Kuypers served as the President of the Belgian Society of Nephrology, chaired the Kidney-Pancreas Committee of the Belgian Transplantation Society, and was the European Councilor of The Transplantation Society. He is currently the TTS Chair of the TTS-ISN Transplant Center Sister Program, an International Board Member of Eurotransplant, an editorial board member of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Transplantation Reviews and Current Clinical Pharmacology, and associate editor of Transplantation.
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are diagnosed and treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit http://www.olarisbor.com.
