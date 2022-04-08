Olaris to present novel data on distinct metabolic changes in treatment and resistance with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib or abemaciclib in breast cancer cell lines at the upcoming AACR Meeting
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, is pleased to announce that the company's presentation on the identification of metabolic reprograming associated with CDK4/6 sensitivity and resistance has been selected for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, to be held April 8th - 13th.
The presentation, led by Olaris Metabolite Scientist Dr. Chandrashekhar Honrao, will describe the recent results of a collaboration between Olaris and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Using a human breast cancer cell line model and isotope tracers, researchers determined that glucose metabolism was altered following treatment with two CDK4/6 inhibitors, palbociclib and abemaciclib. They also found that cells resistant to the drugs had alterations in different metabolic pathways, representing the first-ever evidence of metabolite signatures specific to two different CDK4/6 inhibitors.
CDK4/6 inhibitors are often used in combination with hormone therapy to treat patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, yet almost 20% of patients never respond to treatment and all patients eventually develop acquired treatment resistance. Understanding the metabolic pathways involved in response and resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitor treatment has the potential to allow patients and their clinicians to determine whether a particular drug regimen will be impactful to their care.
"We are enthusiastic to see the results of these novel in vitro studies. We have begun analyses to examine whether these findings translate to clinical samples, potentially leading to clinical biomarkers of response for each specific CDK4/6 inhibitor," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris. "We are also exploring whether targeting the pathways associated with resistance can restore CDK4/6i sensitivity. This could lead to novel therapeutic targets or treatment regimens to improve patient outcomes."
The AACR annual meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, bringing together scientists, clinicians, patients and those in the patient advocacy communities. The meeting highlights cutting-edge research in all fields surrounding cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The conference takes place in Boston, MA and virtually online from April 8-13, 2022.
For more information on the AACR meeting or to view the Olaris presentation during the conference, visit http://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022. The presentation will be made available on Olaris' website at http://www.olarisbor.com/news following the conference.
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit https://www.olarisbor.com/
