Novel urinary metabolite signature developed to differentiate stable renal transplant patients from those who developed PVAN, a complication associated with over-immunosuppression
The presentation will describe the results of a multi-year collaboration between Olaris and Dr. Dirk Kuypers, Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Laboratory of Nephrology at the University of Leuven, to identify a biomarker for over-immunosuppression in kidney transplant recipients. Using urine samples from 70 patients following kidney transplant, Olaris' researchers identified differential metabolites and developed an algorithm with high accuracy to differentiate patients who experienced polyomavirus-associated nephropathy (PVAN) from those who retained stable graft function for 2 years with no infection or rejection events. PVAN is a specific severe viral infection of renal kidney grafts and occurs in up to 10% of patients following kidney transplantation. PVAN leads to graft loss in more than 50% of cases and is indicative of over-immunosuppression. The results of the study establish a signature for potential use in early detection of PVAN and add novel insight to the appropriate balance of immunosuppressant treatment for kidney transplant patients.
Dr. Kuypers, co-investigator of the study, noted, "The signature identified in this study is poised to drastically improve care for kidney transplant patients by enabling physicians to properly assess a patient's risk for PVAN. A readout of over-immunosuppression will empower clinicians with the critical information they need to deliver the most effective care."
"There is considerable unmet need in both detecting and addressing opportunistic infections due to over-immunosuppression in kidney transplant patients. The development of the myOLARIS™-KTdx metabolite signature and algorithm has demonstrated a way to identify patients with over-immunosuppression and change the course of clinical management, with the goal of preventing graft loss due to PVAN", said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris.
