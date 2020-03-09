CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global leader in medical and surgical technology solutions, announced today its top customer service satisfaction rating in MD Buyline's Low-Temp Sterilizer and High-Level Disinfector category for the 8th consecutive quarter. In its survey, MD Buyline, a Dallas-based healthcare analytics company, gathered user-feedback from hundreds of providers across the country.
"With OER-Pro and the service team that stands behind it, Olympus provides an extremely high uptime rate for its endoscopes, which means our customers can keep patient care on track," said Swarna Alcorn, Vice President, Service Delivery, Olympus America Inc. "When customers are evaluating automatic endoscope reprocessors, such as the OER-Pro, service is a very important consideration."
More than 80 Olympus Field Service Engineers (FSEs) make up a nationwide network of technicians supporting the OER-Pro for Olympus customers in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. These FSEs meet stringent service criteria that measure their ability to respond quickly, efficiently, and proactively to customer service and repair needs. Their proactive approach significantly decreases endoscope downtime and disruption to the schedule of patient procedures. In providing these services, Olympus FSEs accommodate customer schedules so that repair and service calls can avoid unnecessary disruption of customer caseloads. Additionally, comprehensive service contracts with customers ensure that endoscopes are reprocessed and ready to be used as needed.
The data behind MD Buyline's User Satisfaction Trending Data Report™ is direct user-feedback from hundreds of healthcare providers. MD Buyline's industry experts survey end users to evaluate their experiences with capital equipment and vendor service, to develop quarterly user satisfaction trending reports. Based on user feedback, MD Buyline rates suppliers on a scale from 1 to 10 in six categories: 1) System performance; 2) System reliability; 3) Installation and implementation; 4) Application training; 5) Service response time; and 6) Service repair quality.
Subscribers to MD Buyline can access the quarterly User Satisfaction Trending Data Report™ by logging into the MD Buyline website at https://members.mdbuyline.com/ and selecting "Low-Temp Sterilizer and High-Level Disinfector" under User Satisfaction Ratings.
For more information about Olympus High-Level Disinfector Service offerings, please contact your local Olympus sales representative. Additional information, videos, and educational resources on reprocessing are also available at: medical.olympusamerica.com/reprocessing.
