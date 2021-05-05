CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omatic, an industry leader for nonprofit data integration, announced its new bidirectional solution between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge®, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® or Blackbaud CRM™.
The integration solution allows routine synchronization with Marketing Cloud and Blackbaud solutions. This keeps all key data in both systems current and clean, so a view of data can be relied on to be the single 'source of truth.'
The integration allows nonprofits to:
● Grow their email lists while staying in sync with their data
● Leverage the richness of their data to build targeted segments in their email platform
● Be confident in flexible and clean data matching, which allows manual or rules-based matching and cleanup so that quality data flows between platforms
● Deliver a consistent supporter experience and get a complete picture of their communication strategy to each supporter
"This solution integrates all aspects of digital marketing and automation with Marketing Cloud, helping customers drive digital transformation," noted John Guerriere, Director of Innovation at Omatic.
Learn more about the integration here: https://omaticsoftware.com/integration-solutions-by-activity/nonprofit-email-marketing
About Omatic
Omatic is a technology company empowering nonprofit's missions by seamlessly unifying their disconnected data into consistent and personalized supporter experiences. To date, Omatic has provided comprehensive onboarding, industry-leading data integration software to over 2,700 non-profits of all types and sizes. Omatic brings the best of technology and adapts it for social good organizations' unique requirements to enable clear-eyed insights and decision-making by connecting applications and data, both on-premises and in the cloud, with an API-led approach. Learn more at http://www.omaticsoftware.com.
