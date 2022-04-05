Omatic's nonprofit customers can now benefit from enhanced data integration across any data sources with Salesforce.org.
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Omatic announced it has launched Omatic Integration for Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. Purpose-built for nonprofit organizations, Omatic integrates nonprofit applications and data with Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud — freeing up staff time, enhancing data quality, and improving revenue performance. With Omatic, nonprofit organizations are able to focus more time on driving mission impact rather than administrative tasks.
Omatic Integration for Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud is currently available on https://sforce.co/3s0kgG0
Omatic Integration for Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud
Nonprofit organizations have more choices than ever when it comes to selecting the best technology solutions to help them positively impact the missions they serve. While this allows organizations to select the tools to drive their mission forward, it also creates integration challenges. The Omatic Integration for Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud solves these challenges, enabling disparate systems to "talk to each other" and empowering nonprofits to maximize the return on investment of their technology solutions. This ultimately drives better outcomes for the causes they serve.
Comments on the News
- "The Omatic Integration for Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud is not just an integration solution, it is purpose-built for the applications, systems and data flows that uniquely apply to nonprofit organizations and the types of activities they do on a day-to-day basis," said Dan Kim, CEO of Omatic Software. "We created the integration to ensure organizations can focus more on mission impact and less on data administration and clean up."
- "Using Omatic is saving the Apraxia Kids team considerable time on manual work and data entry — what used to take days now takes a few hours," said Heather Vallone, Executive Assistant, Apraxia Kids.
- "Omatic is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by integrating nonprofit applications with Salesforce," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
Additional Resources
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About Omatic Software
Omatic delivers purpose-built application integration solutions for social-impact organizations. To date, Omatic has provided comprehensive onboarding, industry-leading data integration software to over 3,000 non-profits of all types and sizes. Omatic brings the best of technology and adapts it for social good organizations' unique requirements to enable clear-eyed insights and decision-making by connecting applications and data. Learn more at http://www.omaticsoftware.com.
Media Contact:
Stacy Caponetti
stacy.caponetti@omaticsoftware.com
843.277.6474
SOURCE Omatic Software