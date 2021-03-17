STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombori Apps AB has closed a direct share issue of SEK 60 million. The investment round was targeted at professional investors and was carried out with the assistance of financial advisors Redeye AB. The share offer was heavily oversubscribed.

Andreas Hassellöf, Founder and CEO of Ombori, said, "We are very pleased with the large interest in Ombori and that we have successfully financed the company for our expansion going forward. We will now focus on strengthening the Ombori Apps commercial team to have the bandwidth required to properly support our global go-to-market partners."

Website: https://ombori.com

YouTube: https://youtube.com/omborigroup

Andreas Hassellöf

CEO

Ombori

andreas@ombori.com

Johan Ekström

Corporate Advisory

Redeye

johan.ekstrom@redeye.se

