DENVER, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ombud, the leading provider of sales content creation and collaboration solutions announced today that as of February 2nd, 2021 it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 27001 certification requires the assessment of an organization's information security management controls.
A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, found Ombud to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Ombud has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.
"This certification demonstrates our continued commitment and investment in protecting our client's data and information," said Thad Eby, CEO of Ombud. "We recognize security is paramount to the customers we serve - regardless of their size, industry, or geographic location, and this certification is a testament to that."
Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Ombud's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading best practices. The scope of Ombud's ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes the development, delivery, and support of the Ombud Rx platform, and more specifically, the key functional areas within the business that support the platform, including business operations, product development, product management, production support, and customer support.
Customers rely on Ombud to automate the content-centric activities in their sales processes. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, and machine learning to streamline the creation of sales documents like RFP responses, security questionnaires, sales proposals, statements of work, and much more. Innovators such as Kronos, Zendesk, Ping Identity, Instructure, LogMeIn, Adobe, and Cloudera to power their revenue teams with exceptional content.
