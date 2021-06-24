DENVER, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ombud, the leading sales content collaboration platform built for the entire revenue team, today announces Ombud Rx earned seven badges on the G2 Summer 2021 Report in the Requests for Proposal (RFP) and Proposal category. A trusted industry source, G2's quarterly RFP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the High Performer quadrant only granted to those with exceptional customer satisfaction. Ombud also earned Easiest to Do Business With and Best Support badges.
"We're incredibly proud to see our focus on customer satisfaction and product innovation validated by the community at G2 in their latest report," said Thad Eby, CEO and co-founder of Ombud. "Our team is passionate about providing the best product and support to our clients. Our goal was to develop more than an RFP solution, an end-to-end sales content collaboration solution that transforms content into expertise with the highest level of service — no matter the size or scope."
Feedback provided by Ombud customers highlighted the organization's strong product focusing on content effectiveness (not just efficiency) via reference documentation and curated content built directly into the system. Additionally, the company was recognized for including regular support cadences via a dedicated Customer Success Manager throughout the customer lifecycle, as well as the Ease of Setup scoring 6 points higher than the average. Ombud also received high marks for their import and export capabilities, including their industry-first export to the original Microsoft Word document, earning them a score of 97% satisfaction — a full 8 points above the average.
Below is a sampling of the feedback provided by Ombud customers via verified reviews on G2:
- "Ombud provides a very well-judged feature-set that is powerful and intuitive with a very low barrier to adoption. I can get new sales/presales colleagues ramped within 30 minutes." - Daniel C.
- "Using Ombud, anyone on our go-to-market team can respond to questions from prospects and customers faster and with less effort. And because the content in Ombud is curated, the responses are of a higher overall quality." - Kevin C.
- "Ombud makes writing RFX responses a breeze! With their import wizard, we can easily build a compliant response document in seconds. Using the response library allows me to quickly search previous responses that may align to the current question, and, if necessary, quickly adjust the response to fit the current request." - Jeremy M.
ABOUT OMBUD
Customers rely on Ombud to automate content-centric activities in their sales processes. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, and machine learning to streamline the creation of sales documents like RFP responses, security questionnaires, sales proposals, statements of work, and much more. Innovators such as Kronos, Zendesk, Ping Identity, Instructure, LogMeIn, Adobe, and Cloudera power their revenue teams with exceptional content.
