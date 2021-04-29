NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLedger, the non-profit consortium building open standards that leverage blockchain to improve digital advertising, today announced a successful global implementation of CryptoRTB with OMD Italy, Italiaonline and MadHive for a Dixan Campaign by Henkel Italy. CryptoRTB is the open source tool set proposed by AdLedger that uses blockchain and cryptography to improve the integrity of the media ecosystem. It's been adopted by partners like Verizon.
"Cryptography has been keeping sensitive information safe on the internet for decades, and now, with privacy regulations and third-party cookies taking center stage, we finally see industry giants understanding its potential for advertising," said Christiana Cacciapuoti, Executive Director at AdLedger. "This activation at scale proved that cryptography and blockchain can keep up with digital media when architected properly, and we've only scratched the surface of what CryptoRTB can enable."
Italiaonline started by integrating the CryptoRTB service with its ad server, which cryptographically signed outbound bid requests to prove origination, authenticity and provide data integrity. MadHive integrated the CryptoRTB protocol into its DSP technology, allowing them to validate Italiaonline's signatures in real time before responding to the bid request. OMD trafficked the Dixan campaign in the MadHive DSP as they normally would, monitoring performance of the campaign to ensure KPIs were hit.
The Results:
- CryptoRTB verified impressions delivered across mobile and desktop devices with less than one millisecond of added latency.
- 100% of impressions were CryptoRTB verified, ensuring high-impact impressions and privacy compliance.
- 92% Video Completion Rate, compared to the industry average of 80% for mobile phones and 81% for desktops.
"In Europe, privacy regulations have been top of mind for years, and it has become clear that cryptography will play a key role in the future of the media ecosystem," said Antonio Montesano, Head of Digital at OMD Italy. "Our involvement in AdLedger allows us to ensure our clients are at the forefront of innovation, by leveraging this technology to take a privacy-by-design approach to all facets digital advertising. Our goal is to assess blockchain as a new solution to guarantee delivery and privacy in the new ad landscape we will face in the near future. We're just starting our journey with AdLedger, and we already have plans to build on this partnership."
"Implementing CryptoRTB only required a few lines of code, which allowed us to get this campaign up and running almost immediately," said Carmine Laltrelli, Programmatic Advertising director at Italiaonline. "This campaign represents an important step forward because it allowed us to create technical proof that we are who we say we are in a transaction, ensuring that our most valuable asset - our audience - is not commoditized."
"CryptoRTB helps us ensure that our media dollars are only going towards premium impressions on premium publishers," said Matteo Giarrizzo, Head of Media Italy, Greece & Cyprus at Henkel. "This protocol is a huge step in building the next generation of digital advertising, which is based on proof instead of word of mouth. It will be crucial that the rest of the market to adopt this technology, in order to speed up the change and to increase transparency in the entire system".
The CryptoRTB protocol was developed by the engineers at MadHive and is powered by the MadNetwork blockchain, which serves as a sophisticated and scalable infrastructure for identity validation and information sharing. This marks the third successful implementation of CryptoRTB from AdLedger.
The first centered around CTV and came from members MadHive and Beachfront. The pilot project leveraged digital signatures to completely eliminate domain spoofing, which is a predominant method of fraud contributing to the $23 billion lost to ad fraud last year. Additionally, the application cryptographically sealed data to ensure compliance with GDPR and CCPA, and was found to be 25 times faster and cheaper than solutions like Ads.cert.
Verizon adopted CryptoRTB protocol to power Full Transparency, a blockchain-based, open-source newsroom product designed to raise the bar for corporate accountability by providing an authoritative record of changes to public communications. The groundbreaking initiative is a finalist for two Shorty Awards.
About AdLedger
AdLedger is a nonprofit consortium building open technical standards that use blockchain and cryptography to increase the integrity of digital media. Since MadHive helped found the organization in early 2018, AdLedger's membership has swelled to over 90 of the most powerful companies in the industry, including Omnicom Media Group, Hershey's, Publicis Media, TEGNA, IPG Mediabrands, Vizio, Meredith, and Hearst Television.
