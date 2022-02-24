MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jamey Bennett, director of product development at Omega Forensic Engineering, presented at the Natural Disasters Expo in Miami. Held for the first time, the event featured prominent speakers from NASA, the National Hurricane Center, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and prominent experts in the disaster recovery and emergency response industries. The event was held on Feb. 7-8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Miami Convention Center. Free for attendees, the expo boasted 300 vendors, 100 speakers, and over 100 live demos for participants to learn the latest in cutting-edge technology, relief program readiness, and emerging global trends in the natural disaster industry.
Bennett's presentation, "Forensic Experts and Property Claims: Why You May Need an Expert and What to Expect", featured key details of a forensic engineering investigation; when a claims adjuster may need an expert engineer; and what to expect from a final report. Bennett debuted his latest song, "Expert Opinion", highlighting Omega's groundbreaking work.
"It was a blast to debut 'Expert Opinion' here at the National Disasters Expo, and I received a lot of positive feedback! In an industry that deals with so much on the line, it's nice to have some fun with it and really showcase how our company is different," says Bennett.
"Expert Opinion" showcases how the expert team at Omega Forensic Engineering provides unbiased, cutting-edge reporting and clear, concise reporting in the chaotic insurance claim environment. Omega Forensics staff also exhibited at the event and provided demos on their latest reporting and technology initiatives.
With over 14 years of industry experience, Bennett carries an all-lines Florida adjusters license and has an extensive background in technical writing at Omega Forensic. Bennett is currently president of the South Florida Claims Association, a membership organization that includes insurance claims adjusters and industry professionals. The organization's goal is to promote harmony and provide ongoing opportunities for networking and advanced education.
The expo featured a variety of keynote speakers from global experts including Ken Graham, director at the National Hurricane Center; Christopher Landsea, Ph.D., branch chief at the National Hurricane Center; Robert McSwain, aerospace engineer at NASA; Antwane Johnson, director of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at FEMA; Todd S. Pridges, Ph.D. of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; William P. Mahoney III, director of research at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Other speakers included experts from industry-leading organizations throughout the nation. Presenters shared developing trends on the potential impact of future natural disasters, emergency response management, and business recovery post-disaster.
Exhibitors included experts in infrastructure, environmental management, regulatory affairs, sustainability, energy management, health and safety, insurance, seismology, waste and public protection, transportation, actuary management, atmospheric science, meteorology and paleotempestology.
About Omega Forensic Engineering
Omega Forensic Engineering has over 25 years of experience providing technical support to insurers, adjusters, attorneys, owners and property managers throughout Florida. We specialize in construction defects, roof damage, structural damage, plumbing failures, water and mold damage, fire and electrical, flooring, and personal injury. Learn more at https://www.omegaforensic.com/.
About the Natural Disasters Expo
The Natural Disasters Expo brings thousands of disaster specialists, government service providers, weather experts, insurers, and disaster relief efforts from across the globe all under one roof. The event includes the Storm Expo, Flood Expo, Heat & Flood Expo, and the Earthquake Expo. Learn more at https://www.naturaldisastersshow.com/.
