PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Venture Partners today announced record-breaking growth of 135 percent across its portfolio. Despite the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies that received investment and guidance from Omega Venture Partners surged during the past year, creating over 1,500 new jobs across the technology industry.
Based in Silicon Valley, Omega Venture Partners is a premier technology investment firm that invests in early-growth stage transformational intelligent software businesses—businesses that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data, and automation to deliver transformative solutions that are orders-of-magnitude better for solving real problems in large industry verticals and business markets.
"Achieving a 135 percent growth spurt during a pandemic year is just the beginning," said, Omega's Managing Partner Gaurav Tewari. "By investing at the inflection point of a major platform evolution, Omega is capitalizing on the next pioneering innovation cycle catalyzed by AI, ML, automation, and digital transformation, and we project that our portfolio will continue growing over 100% through the end of 2021."
Omega's market-centric investment focus of investing in intelligent software businesses that solve major challenges with broad applicability and real ROI represents the sweet-spot of the AI market, because there is both widespread commercial demand and a compelling, demonstrable customer value proposition.
With venture-backed AI companies anticipated to create hundreds of billions of dollars of market cap, credible third parties view AI as the most promising area in technology investing for the foreseeable future.
Omega's portfolio includes some of the most innovative and fastest growing companies in the intelligent software space, such as DataRobot, ZenBusiness, Otter.ai, Feedzai, and Language I/O. These and other companies in Omega's portfolio are gaining significant customer traction and year-over-year growth in no small part due to Omega providing them with the market knowledge, domain expertise, commercialization channels, and strategic relationships needed for them to thrive.
"Omega's robust network has been instrumental in enabling mission-critical hires and high-impact partnerships for our business," said Ross Buhrdorf, CEO of ZenBusiness, Inc. "Omega's acumen and expertise continues to play a crucial role in shaping the exceptional growth of our company."
"As a rapidly growing, capital efficient business we had no shortage of prospective investors courting us. We specifically sought out Omega and Gaurav Tewari," said Heather Schoemaker, Founder and CEO of Language I/O. "They truly understand what it takes to build and scale an AI-enabled business and their involvement has accelerated our growth."
Omega also partners with preeminent authorities from MIT, combining deep domain expertise with a successful track record in technology investing. The fast-growing venture firm also relies upon a trusted network of operating leaders from Fortune 500 companies who augment deal access and sharpen investment outcomes.
About Omega Venture Partners
Omega Venture Partners is a premier technology investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. Omega invests in rapidly growing software businesses that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data, and automation to deliver transformative solutions. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy to identify large market opportunities and invest in the next generation of category-defining companies.
https://www.omegavp.com/
