DENVER, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omni Interactions ("Omni"), the premier virtual technology engagement platform for the Gig Economy, today announced its business results for the first quarter of 2021. The company ended the quarter with 348% revenue growth year-over-year and signed three new enterprise clients in previously untapped markets. Based on these new signings and ongoing expansion with the company's other Fortune 500 accounts, Omni anticipates full year revenue growth to more than double in 2021.
"From the C-suite to customer experience leaders, companies across industries are recognizing the significant economic benefit of Omni Interactions' Gig Economy model, flexibility and delivery success", said Rob Duncan, Founder and President of Omni Interactions. "By leveraging our empowered and connected virtual processes and a 100% domestic talent pool of at-home Gig Brand Ambassadors, our clients enhance their brand reputation while cost-effectively improving their ability to serve, delight, grow and retain more customers."
Omni's strong financial footing has allowed the company to continue to invest in its technology platform and cutting-edge business processes necessary to accommodate an influx of new customer contracts and existing program expansions. In a sign that corporations are increasingly handling complex interactions onshore and at-home, Omni is trusted to support programs in financial services, retail, government, and healthcare.
"The virtual nature of Omni's business model makes our growth plan possible by eliminating geographical sourcing boundaries and allowing it to enable the most qualified Gig professionals to learn, work and live from across the entire country," said Christopher M. Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Omni Interactions.
Omni is reimagining the virtual work from home model, driving the burgeoning Gig Economy and shifting workforce management practices. By connecting communities of Gig workers with the nation's leading brands, Omni delivers consistent, reliable customer experience solutions. Omni reunites the former leadership team of Alpine Access, the pioneer of cloud-based virtual customer experience solutions.
