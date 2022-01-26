LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OMNI OZ FUND, LLC launches seeking accredited investors for its GreenMix Fuel Methanol-Ethanol Blend Processing Plant. The Fund is raising a Series A Round of $50,000,000.
OMNI OZ FUND: A Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund
Project: GreenMix Fuel Methanol-Ethanol Processing Plant.
Annual Production Capacity Size of Plant: 1,500,000 Metric/Tons.
Project Site: Imperial Valley, Southern CA (80 Acres).
Round A Max Target: $50,000,000.
Size of Raise: $300,000,000.
Minimum Subscription: $100,000.
Executive Summary
The OMNI OZ FUND, LLC was created to raise the necessary capital of $300 million to produce an energy industry first, GreenMix Fuel (methanol/ethanol blend) Processing Plant. The finished clean fuel is sold to refineries, distributors, and other operators to blend with unleaded gasoline brands for cleaner-burning fuel for automobiles while providing a significantly lower carbon emission and better performing cleaner fuel for California, the Southwest U.S., and export markets.
The OMNI OZ FUND will invest in the development, ownership, operations, and production of a 1,500,000 Metric Tons per Annum, GreenMix Clean Fuel Processing Plant. The plant sales of its products produce a return of capital and investment income through distribution to its investors from cash flows while providing the benefits of a
Qualified Zone Fund (QOZF).
The Solution: GreenMix Fuel Methanol-Ethanol Blend Processing Plant.
GreenMix Fuel can reduce output up to 45% of carbon and eliminate up to 80% of other toxic chemicals emitted from the gasoline of an automobile engine. GreenMix Fuel is the only fuel product that inhibits methanol and ethanol to absorb water, therefore prevents the corrosion of metal and hardening of plastics in motor engines.
GreenMix Fuel increases regular unleaded gasoline Octane from 87 to 98 and higher, while enhancing the performance of the automobile engine. GreenMix Fuel also removes harmful substances from the gasoline of an automobile engine.
Key Benefits of GreenMix Fuel
The GreenMix Fuel Processing Plant is projected to generate an annual revenue of over $1.6 Billion and over $53 Million of Net Operating Income. Over 420 new jobs will be created: 120 local plant workers, 300 related transport/gasoline market jobs, logistics, and marketing jobs. The GreenMix Fuel Processing Plant products will help its upstream and downstream energy fuel customers in meeting California Low-Carbon Fuel Standards and Federal requirements.
GreenMix Fuel Processing Plant products will help to reduce over 45% carbon emission, while reducing nearly 6 million tons of carbon. Based on current related carbon credit pricing of $50/ton, potentially this will provide the OMNI OZ FUND with an additional $265 Million to $300 Million of carbon credit value can be generated to Net Income.
GreenMix Fuel can save up to ~25 million Barrels Per Year of Crude Oil from each 1,500,000 MT/YR GreenMix Fuel Processing Plant.
GreenMix Fuel Processing Plant can be set-up and operational within 12-18 months and is a clean process plant producing zero waste or toxic chemicals.
The OZ Opportunity
Opportunity Zones are designed to spur economic development by providing tax benefits to investors.
First, investors can defer tax on any prior Capital Gains deposited into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (QOF) for up to 2026. Then they will only be required to pay taxes on the original amount deposited. Additionally, those deferred taxes will only be assessed at the current rate of 23.5% and therefore are likely to avoid far higher future capital gains tax rates.
Finally, after a required ten-year minimum term, the initial amount deposited PLUS all of the accrued interest derived from QOF property (real estate and business stock) can then be withdrawn from the QOF entirely tax free.
Qualified Opportunity Zones
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created Qualified Opportunity Zones ("QOZs") to provide potentially significant tax benefits to investors who re-invest capital gains into long-term investments into communities designated for economic development.
There are over 8,500 QOZs across all US states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. They offer investors the ability to positively impact communities struggling to attract capital to generate sustainable economic opportunity for their communities.
OMNI OZ FUND, LLC Fund Sponsor Team:
Kevin Donovan – Managing and Board Member
Strategist, futurist, marketer, licensor, and master brand architect with over 30 years of domestic and international business experience in energy, real estate project development, cyber intelligence, licensing, digital media, sports, gaming, and global non-profit sectors. Co-founded and funded 15 private start-ups and 5 public companies. Responsible for vision, strategic direction, business partnerships, project management, P&L, operations, revenue generation, and M&A's.
Paul Moore – Managing and Board Member
International business executive and entrepreneur with 40 years' experience in technical roles, CEO, MD, CIO, and Board positions. Founder, investor, and mentor of diverse tech startups. Proven excellence in assessing business operations to significantly increase market share value and improve results of reorganization, and M&As. Trusted in solving complex tech and operational issues, with an expertise in unifying and centralizing management of diverse technologies to improve results.
Aven Tuan – Managing and Board Member
President of Greenmix Energy Corporation. 35 years' experience with corporations in architecture, design, financing, or large scale commercial and industrial developments. Financing and ownership of original green technology IP. Formed, co-managed and operated several joint ventures in the USA and Asia. Master's Degree in Architecture from Rice University.
Christopher K. McHugh – Consultant
30 years in Financial Asset Management. Co-founder, Vice Chairman, Turner Investments, peak managed +$27 billion in Assets. Delivered high returns to pension funds, institutional investors. Expert financial analyst in hi-tech, semiconductors, platforms in environment and global markets. Member of the Board of Trustees at Philadelphia University and Episcopal Academy in Philadelphia. Bachelor's degree, Philadelphia University and MBA, St. Joseph's University.
Edward James Swaab – Board Member
Edgar "Eddy'' James Swaab, Neyenrode Business University, BBA, Delft University, BA, University of Amsterdam, Law degree. Eddy moved to the World Bank in Washington in 1983, Rothschilds New York, 1984, headed Fixed Income Dist. team outside North America, Junior Partner, 1986 and Partner, 1987. In 1988, Eddy set up his own business with backing of major European financial institutions. Eddy then acquired interests in various PE vehicles and in 2002, decided to concentrate on his family office.
Victor Hsia – Board Member
35 years career experience with corporations in technology, energy platforms, eco buildings systems, building materials, sustainability, and green technologies. Formed and co-managed and operated several joint ventures in China. Master's Degrees from both UCLA and University of Utah.
Status: Open to Investors
Type of Fund: LLC
Asset Classification: Energy & Real Estate
Active Potential Investments: 1
Fund Administration: OZInvested.com
Anticipated Returns: +20%
Series A Round: $50,000,000
Total Fund: $300,000,000
Minimum Subscription: $100,000
Contact:
Kevin Donovan - Co-Founder, Managing Member
Direct: (310) 773-8051
Email: Info@OMNIOZFUND.com
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.OMNIOZFUND.com.
DISCLAIMER:
Articles featured on this page are for informational purposes only. This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy OMNI OZ FUND, LLC. That can only be done by our current Confidential Private Placement Memorandum ("CPPM"). Securities offered by OMNI OZ FUND, LLC. For accredited Investors only. Limited liquidity. The shares being sold in this offering have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state's securities division. Nor has the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities department passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the CPPM, or the disclosures provided therein. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by OMNI OZ FUND, LLC and while we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.
