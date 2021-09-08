BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International parcel locker provider Omnic and Hungarian IT provider IMG Solution have won a tender for the installation of outdoor parcel lockers on behalf of Magyar Posta (Hungary Post). The first lockers out of 200 stations will be open to receive customers' parcels by the end of 2021.
Omnic has developed a new model for the Magyar Posta project. It contains IP54 protection for every module, which according to Omnic is the world's first. The first parcel locker stations will be installed by the end of this year at locations around the country.
Arthur Grigoriants, Digital Transformation Officer at Omnic, said, "Omnic has been operating on the parcel locker market since 2012 and we launched projects for the top logistics companies and governmental posts, so we know that our clients expect the highest level of standards and quality. We are pleased to be a part of the project and we are ready to meet the ambitious task and develop the first parcel locker with IP54 protection in the world. We have invested a lot in the R&D part of this project to meet this goal."
Omnic has completed 70 deployments with more than 10,500 parcel locker modules for its clients across the world.
