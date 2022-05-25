Omnigo, a leading provider of public safety, incident reporting, and security management software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of CADblue, our new computer aided dispatch solution.
DALLAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the introduction of CADblue, Omnigo continues its tradition of market leadership by consolidating dispatch, command, and planning capabilities into a turnkey solution specifically designed to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement and public safety. With the addition of command and planning capabilities, CADblue extends a robust suite of tools beyond the dispatch center to enable the support of incident commanders, specialty response teams, special event planners, and more.
"Omnigo has long supported our customers during fast-moving and critical situations," said Rich DeFrancisco, Omnigo Software CEO. "It made sense to combine these capabilities into one superior solution to support our customers' goals of mobilizing and acting quickly when it matters most."
Key capabilities of the new CADblue offering include:
- Modern incident creation and unit assignment process, supported by click and drag and command line options
- Pre-configure specific run cards and unit assignment groups based on incident type
- Interface with best of breed solutions for E-911, NCIC, NFIRS, and more
- Configure pre-plans for specific locations, planned events, or incident types
- Manage on-scene resources, tasks, and checklists on a map-centric common operating picture
Regardless of the size of the response, CADblue helps streamline and simplify processes and level up response, tracking, reporting, and data analysis. With this new solution, Omnigo makes it easier for organizations to ensure the right people are in the right place, at the right time and easily manage, monitor, and document incidents and resources.
About Omnigo Software
For more than 20 years, Omnigo Software solutions have been the preferred choice for law enforcement, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, and corporate enterprises. Currently, Omnigo's solutions are used by over 2,000 customers in over 20 different countries. At Omnigo, we're committed to helping customers secure their organizations' property, control operational costs, and ensure the safety of the general public.
We believe our customers deserve the best support available to protect their people, assets, and brand. We also understand how challenging it can be to protect the community without the proper resources. We're here to arm users with the best tools in the industry. With a team that includes former law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety professionals, we're uniquely qualified to understand exactly what our customers need to protect their community.
