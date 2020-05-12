LEESBURG, Va., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions, today announced an expanded product offering to align with the needs of organizations of varying sizes and requirements. The product line will now consist of:
- Omnilert Notify SE - Emergency notifications for small enterprises
- Omnilert Notify - Emergency notifications for larger enterprises
- Omnilert Manage - Automated critical event management
All of the products exhibit mission critical core properties of multi-channel, concurrent communications (omnimodality), reliability, mobility, and ease of use. The existing product offering, Omnilert Notify, provides customers with leading-edge emergency notification system features and the most comprehensive set of integration capabilities. Small enterprises now have access to a scaled down version of the solution with Omnilert Notify SE. Omnilert Manage allows for the automation of predefined actions to initiate reliable, expedited responses and eliminate the potential for human error.
"Our customer base spans thousands of organizations with tremendously varied needs, but safety should know no boundaries," stated David Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "We've taken this step to tier our product line to provide an onramp for small enterprises, as well as scaling for larger and more sophisticated needs."
In conjunction with the product tiers, Omnilert released a new mobile application to provide customers with an additional communication channel to their users. Notify SE and Notify administrators can send one-way notifications to app subscribers, while Omnilert Manage enables two-way interactivity and incident management.
Using the Omnilert mobile app, organizations can quickly gain actionable information from subscribers through polling, tip submissions, and telemetry from their devices, such as the user's location. Follow up communications can then be sent to successively more targeted groups based on the information received.
While the feature set is robust, Omnilert can be set up in a matter of minutes with no software to install or maintain. A customer can go from purchase to implementation in less than one day. As a hosted service, updates roll out regularly and new users and capabilities can be accommodated immediately.
About Omnilert
Omnilert is the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions and a leader in the higher education market. Its reliable product offerings provide organizations with peace of mind by streamlining instantaneous communications and response efforts to promote safety, security, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.omnilert.com.
