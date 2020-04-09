SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, and Z by HP today announced a collaboration to bring the power of advanced data analytics to the HP Z8, the world's most powerful workstation. As a preloaded component in the Z8 Workstation Evaluation Program, OmniSci's accelerated analytics platform gives data scientists and analysts the ability to directly interrogate massive datasets at their workstations, overcoming the cost and needless operational hurdles presented by cloud and server-based deployments.
OmniSci offers accelerated analytics at scale. The platform is capable of processing and visualizing billions of rows of data in milliseconds, enabling data scientists as well as geospatial and business analysts to gain new insights from vast collections of internal and/or external data. With the OmniSciDB SQL database engine and OmniSci Immerse data visualization interface preloaded into the Z8 workstation, users can instantly enjoy the extreme speed and interactivity of the OmniSci platform in a discrete, secure and personalized hardware solution that is ready to use.
"We are dedicated to delivering the best user experience in all our solutions, including mobile and desktop workstations for professional creators and power users," stated Jared Dame, Director of AI and Data Science, Z by HP. "OmniSci offers the advanced performance necessary to satisfy the new era in intensive data analytics, making it an ideal option for our Z8 workstations."
Designed for scientists, educators and other professionals, the Z8 is available with up to 56 cores, 3 TB of high-speed memory and 48 TB storage, in addition to 2X NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 graphics for exceptional rendering speed and clarity.
"Our relationship with HP allows us to deliver OmniSci's accelerated analytics in yet another format. Now, data analysts and data scientists can take advantage of our solution in a dedicated and secure device that is ideally suited to their needs," said Todd Mostak, OmniSci CEO and co-founder. "Our corporate mission is to make analytics instant, powerful, and effortless for everyone. Today's announcement is yet another important step on that journey."
For details on how to evaluate the Z by HP and OmniSci analytics platform bundle, please contact partners@omnisci.com. OmniSci also offers a free 30-day trial of its accelerated analytics platform for your Z by HP here. Learn more about OmniSci and Z by HP here.
About OmniSci:
OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.
