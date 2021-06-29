WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, has been named the best Big Data Reporting and Analytics Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.
"Our team is thrilled by the recognition from the SIIA CODiE Awards," said Nohyun Myung, Vice President, Global Solutions Engineering & Customer Success, "It demonstrates the value of our product for those looking to better analyze enormous data sets through geospatial visualization."
OmniSci is the leading open platform at the convergence of analytics, data science and location intelligence workflows. The technology can query and render tens of billions of rows of spatiotemporal data within milliseconds, making large complex data sets interactive, visual operations. OmniSci provides insights at the speed of curiosity.
"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. OmniSci was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.
More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.
Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About OmniSci:
OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.
OmniSci Media Contact:
SIIA Communications Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnisci-recognized-by-siia-as-best-big-data-reporting--analytics-solution-301321950.html
SOURCE OmniSci