AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnisend, the email and SMS marketing automation platform built for ecommerce brands, today announced their all-new Omnisend Partner Program, simplifying how freelancers, agencies, and technology partners can share in the success of their clients. Initial agency and technology partners include Hawke Media, MuteSix, RNDPXL, Visiture, Foster Design, Gorgias, Justuno, LimeSpot, Okendo, and Recharge.
"The goal of the program is to bring continuous value through education on best marketing practices and to help partners build sustainable businesses around one of the most powerful ecommerce marketing solutions available," said Jon Pruitt, VP of Partnerships at Omnisend.
"Since deciding to focus more on email marketing as a service, Omnisend's support team and Partner Program have consistently benefited both our agency and the clients we support," said Kevin McCarthy, Operations Manager at Studioforty9.
Today's launch introduces a unique Partner Portal that streamlines operations and houses everything an Omnisend Partner Program member needs from day one, including:
Account creation for the various ecommerce merchants partners work with
- The ability to launch sandbox stores for building and testing integrations
- Easy transfer of account ownership to the merchant
- Commission for successfully created and transferred merchant accounts
"At Omnisend, we believe growth is strongest when we grow together," said Rytis Lauris, CEO and Co-founder of Omnisend. "The Partner Portal eases the process for partners to earn commissions and creates a better way to work together."
To learn more about Omnisend's Partner Program, visit https://www.omnisend.com/partners/.
About Omnisend
Omnisend is an ecommerce-tailored email and SMS marketing automation platform built to help nimble teams drive more revenue without increasing their workload. One-click ecommerce stack integrations, pre-built workflows, and intuitive drag and drop editing make it easy to get up and running without diving into the gritty details, unless you want to.
More than 55,000 ecommerce brands use Omnisend to grow their businesses on autopilot, converting their customers with quick-to-build, highly-relevant emails and texts. Learn more at http://www.omnisend.com.
