HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omron Automation Americas, a global leader in SPI, AOI and AXI systems, has been acknowledged by Circuits Assembly Magazine with a 2022 New Product Innovation (NPI) award in the category of "Test and Inspection – AOI." During the award announcement on February 24th, the new Omron VT-S1080 3D AOI was recognized for its innovative technology and outstanding performance which offers enhanced capability and stability to set a new industry standard for high-quality, high-reliability inspection.
Advanced 3D hardware combines with sophisticated, AI-assisted, image processing to achieve a totally unique and patented approach to critical solder joint inspection. The result is better to defect detection, stable performance and the capability to overcome the challenges and limitations facing 3D AOI today. By utilizing Omron's own vision, motion, control, safety and sensing devices within the VT-S1080, Omron is also able to provide a more dependable and robust system, usable well into the future. Inspection data is integrated into the Omron Q-up Navi smart factory software along with data from the company's full line of industry-leading 3D SPI and 3D CT AXI solutions to support continuous process and quality improvement.
"We've been pioneering the inspection industry from the very beginning," says Brad Ward, Industry Segment Manager for Omron's Inspection Systems division. "With a decade of 3D AOI experience and many lessons learned along the way, the VT-S1080 harnesses some impressive new technology to perfect 3D AOI hardware. The now multi-award winning, VT-S1080 raises the 3D AOI bar again with incredible performance; but what else would you expect from a long standing and innovative, industry leader like Omron."
Industry professionals interested in learning more about the next-generation, VT-S1080 and other innovative inspection solutions from Omron are encouraged to visit the Omron Inspection Systems division website at https://inspection.omron.us.
About Omron Inspection Systems
Omron Inspection Systems builds upon 35 years of innovation and a reputation for reliability with the highest quality SPI, AOI and AXI solutions. Industry-leading accuracy, inspection capability, program stability and production speeds are achieved while utilizing advanced hardware, true 3D and 3D CT X-Ray imaging technologies along with an IPC-correlated inspection approach. Powerful and integrated software tools support the automated process, providing true offline productivity and real quality analysis capabilities necessary to help improve your process and reach your Industry 4.0 goals. Omron is committed to remaining Your Trusted Partner for Inspection so be sure to talk to us about your next project.
About Omron Automation
Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.
