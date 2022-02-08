HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Passing the exam to become an Accredited ACH Professional, or AAP, is a remarkable accomplishment any year. To do it amid a pandemic is especially noteworthy. Which is why today, National AAP Recognition Day, Nacha is proud to recognize the 230 newly minted AAPs who passed the 2021 exam and earned their credential.
They are now among the more than 4,500 payments professionals nationwide proudly calling themselves AAPs.
Taking the AAP exam requires months of dedicated study, given the vast knowledge required. Candidates are queried on a wide spectrum of subjects ranging from the Nacha Operating Rules and the ACH Network, to regulations in the payments industry and risk management.
"AAPs bring incredible depths of knowledge to their organizations, helping them to navigate the ever-changing world of payments," said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, CTP, Nacha Managing Director, Association Services. "The respect and admiration AAPs earn not only from Nacha, but from their colleagues in the payments industry, is well deserved."
National AAP Recognition Day is marked annually on the second Tuesday of February by Nacha and its member Payments Associations to both highlight the importance of the AAP accreditation and celebrate the accomplishments of all AAPs. This year, an American flag will fly over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and later be awarded to an AAP during the annual AAP reception, sponsored by the Center for Payments, at Smarter Faster Payments 2022, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, May 1-4.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
