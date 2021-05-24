NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On US National Wine Day, enterprise software company INECTA LLC announces the launch of its first purpose-built software solution designed for wine and spirit importers and distributors. INECTA's latest addition to their food software range helps beverage companies stay compliant and keep pace with different state-by-state rules that regulate the sale and distribution of alcohol.
INECTA's CEO and Founder Johannes Gudmundsson says, "Keeping up the different rules and regulations regarding the distribution and sale of alcohol is no easy feat. Wine & spirit importers and distributors are turning to technology to help manage the complexities involved. INECTA's wine and spirit software integrates all operational functions from quality control, traceability, finance, purchasing and sales within a single easy-to-use platform designed for the industry."
"We're excited to formally launch our new Wine and Spirits software solution on National Wine Day. With no hardware to install or maintain, mobile-friendly cloud technology represents a turning point for companies who have relied on manual or siloed processes in the past. Our goal is to provide wine importers and distributors with end-to-end connected capability," says INECTA's Director of Sales & Marketing, Bjorgvin Gudmundsson.
A Microsoft Dynamics Gold certified partner for 15 years with the highest accreditation possible in ERP applications, INECTA's cloud-based software packages are built on the core foundation of Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. INECTA provides vertical solutions for the food and beverage industry as a software as a service (SaaS) solution suitable to all business sizes.
-ENDS-
About INECTA LLC
Located in New York, INECTA LLC providing specialist cloud-based food software solutions to clients in the United States and around the globe. As a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Certified partner for over 15 years, with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, New Delhi, Sydney, Mexico, and Brazil, INECTA launched cloud-based INECTA Food in 2019 as an agile alternative to on-premise, legacy ERP systems. For more information, contact Bjorgvin Gudmundsson: bjorgvin@inecta.com or 800.632.0573
Media Contact
Bjorgvin Gudmundsson, Inecta LLC, +1 8006320573, bjorgvin@inecta.com
SOURCE Inecta LLC