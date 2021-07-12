HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codup, a leading custom software vendor and full-cycle development service provider announced the launch of a brand-new office in Houston, Texas to further accelerate the company's growth and expand their reach and presence across the globe.
This new office in Houston apart from their previously established offices located in their hometown of Karachi, Pakistan is a critical milestone for the Development Agency and will help accommodate its rapid growth.
"This new office, centrally located in Houston, will help us service our clients in a better way and level up our customer's experience with us," said Asim Bawany, CEO Codup. "It's crucial that we service our clients where they live so we can strengthen our relationships with them."
"Houston, a bustling city center, is home to 23 fortune 500 companies and many small and medium sized businesses. Our new office, centrally located in Houston means we can reach those innovative businesses and empower them with robust digital solutions that will help these businesses thrive," said Adam Bawany, COO Codup.
Codup, a full-cycle Development Agency is powered by the vision to empower businesses and brands with digital solutions that can make them more resilient and profitable. In their 8 years in business, Codup has crossed many milestones and has grown substantially from a 2-member team to a 100-member squad. They have formed partnerships with many other agencies and software providers like Freshworks, Zoho, and Twilio and have worked for leading brands like Dyson, Stitch Fix, Steelcase, and AireBeam.
"Having our presence in the US in addition to our presence in Pakistan will help us better serve our US clients, removing language, time-zone, and physical-distance barriers from our deals with these clients," said Asim.
About Codup
Codup is a leading Software, Web, and eCommerce Development Agency that empowers forward-thinking companies with customized and targeted digital solutions that are built to help companies accelerate growth and drive ROI. ECommerce being one of their specialty areas, they have worked with countless brands, and helped companies launch and scale their stores on platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento.
From helping new brands build their self-service eCommerce channels to helping fast-growing companies overcome challenges with targeted solutions, Codup has been consistent in delivering superior experiences to clients around the globe.
