FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnCall.MD, a leader in the provider telemedicine platform space has successfully developed and delivered a telehealth training platform that accurately simulates virtual consults between providers and patients. It is being deployed as part of the curriculum of Brenau University's Department of Physician Assistant Studies with the goal of training and equipping a new generation of providers with the skills and know-how to deploy telemedicine as part of their practice.
"Telemedicine has emerged as a viable means of mitigating not only the effects of the COVID-19 virus," said Neena Xavier, Director of Didactic Education, Brenau University, "but other long-standing issues related to the maldistribution of health resources. It therefore makes sense that providers are trained in telemedicine and specifically the technologies that facilitate it, as they will play an important role in the delivery of care, now and into the future. It is for this reason that Brenau University has partnered with OnCall.MD to develop and deploy a software platform as part of the novel curriculum in Telemedicine we developed and implemented to train our students from the onset."
"With our Brenau University partnership, we are excited to begin the process of preparing tomorrow's healthcare providers for the future of medical care delivery," said Dr. Dan McDyer, MD, Chief Medical Officer of OnCall.MD. "Until recently, there have been numerous obstacles to the adoption of telehealth in private practice settings. Physicians and Providers have been worried that the complexities of telehealth platforms would negatively impact their productivity resulting in less revenue and more frustrations. Our solution-driven, intuitive platform has eliminated these obstacles allowing for a more efficient and profitable practice with higher patient satisfaction when it is implemented. Having the opportunity to familiarize the students at Brenau with the benefits and efficiencies of telehealth is allowing us to prevent fear from being an obstacle to its use as they enter the world of healthcare delivery."
David Hanowski, CEO of OnCall.MD added, "There are many benefits to the adoption of the right telehealth platform in the office setting. Our goal has been to create an intuitive platform that enhances the physician's/provider's practice efficiencies, profitability and outreach to their patients to make it their preferred choice. With all of the feature sets that we have integrated into the OnCall.MD platform, we have given the physician/provider the ability to interact with every aspect of medical care – acute and emergent issues that often arise after hours by using our "OnCall Cloud" feature to prevent unnecessary ER or Urgent Care visits; chronic medical problems like diabetes, thyroid disorders and hypertension that require frequent office visits; and care to patients who may live remotely from the practice setting who often miss visits due to transportation or accessibility issues. We are now beginning work on the integration of remote health monitoring devices to extend the capabilities and benefits of telehealth even further."
OnCall.MD, https://oncall.md, is a sophisticated cloud-based telehealth solution available by PC, laptop, tablet or any smartphone, it offers providers a mobile healthcare solution that allows their patients to quickly connect with them through a virtual video or telephone consultation, email, or HIPAA compliant text messaging. Providers can manage all health records, connect with a patient's preferred pharmacy, ePrescribe online, and accept one-time payments via the payment gateway subscription feature. Press Contact: Everard Singh, esingh@oncall.md.
Founded as the Georgia Baptist Female Seminary by Dr. W. C. Wilkes, Brenau University is a non-sectarian, privately-owned institution. In 1900, it was named Brenau College. During the 1992-1993 academic year, Brenau became a university. Since its founding, Brenau has expanded its tradition of providing quality higher education structured upon nationally acknowledged values of small class sizes, personal attention to individual students, and a commitment to affordability.
The Women's College, part of the Undergraduate School, located in Gainesville, has provided excellence in single gender education since 1878. Brenau initiated coeducational studies in 1972 and now offers undergraduate and graduate courses globally online and its three campuses in Georgia: Gainesville, North Atlanta and South Atlanta.
The Women's College continues to offer enriched single-gender residential experiences alongside the university's coeducational undergraduate, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. In recent years, Brenau has been building its Ivester College of Health Sciences with multiple bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, including the new Physician Assistant Studies program, which began in January 2021.
