ATLANTA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading data analytics and technology-enabled services company dedicated to helping health plans, providers, and patients with solutions that are purpose-built for oncology, today announced that Andrew Norden, MD, MPH, MBA has joined the company as its Chief Medical Officer. An accomplished neuro-oncologist, Dr. Norden is a passionate leader and advocate for the use of data and analytics to improve the lives of cancer patients through better treatment options and outcomes.
"I am honored to join Oncology Analytics, which has a deep culture of both clinical and technological innovation," said Dr. Norden. "No other company utilizes real-world data in the prior authorization process in such a meaningful way to help ensure patients receive optimal care. I look forward to working with our incredible clinical team, whose dedication and expertise provide enormous value to patients, health plans, and providers."
"Andrew is a true visionary and one of only a few healthcare leaders who understand how to harness clinical expertise, data, and analytics to revolutionize how cancer care is measured and delivered," said Rick Dean, Oncology Analytics' CEO. "His medical experience and relentless dedication to putting the needs of cancer patients first will accelerate our mission to dramatically improve patient access and options for cancer treatment."
Dr. Norden previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Cota Healthcare, an oncology company focused on the curation and use of real-world data and evidence for cancer care and research. Before Cota Healthcare, Dr. Norden served as Deputy Chief Health Officer and Lead Physician for Oncology and Genomics at IBM Watson Health. Dr. Norden also held key positions at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, including Associate Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of Satellites and Network Affiliates. During his time at Dana-Farber, Dr. Norden led clinical trials for patients with glioma, meningioma, and seizures in brain tumor patients. He is the author of more than 75 peer-reviewed papers, an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and an Associate Editor of JCO-Clinical Cancer Informatics.
About Oncology Analytics
Oncology Analytics is a leading data analytics and technology-enabled services company dedicated to helping health plans, providers, and patients with solutions that are purpose-built for oncology. Through an evidence-based, real-world analytics approach to utilization management, Oncology Analytics' prior authorization platform is used by physicians to support 5 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico and covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.