TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development provides insights into the unique challenges associated with executing oncology clinical trials: complex scientific and operating design characteristics, more internal reviews, significantly longer cycle times, poorer recruitment and retention rates and higher numbers of protocol deviations and unplanned protocol amendments. Clinical teams need new strategies and solutions to address these unique challenges and optimize trial performance.
Register for this webinar to hear Ken Getz, director of Tufts CSDD and Richard Young, vice president of strategy, Vault CDMS at Veeva, as they discuss the results of this new research and its implications. See how your trial metrics compare to your oncology peers as Ken Getz shares new benchmark data, including endpoints and procedures, cycle times, screen failure and drop out rates and the frequency of protocol amendments. Richard Young will outline what you should look for in an EDC so that you can:
- Build complex studies without risky custom functions
- Implement protocol amendments quickly and easily
- Accommodate platform, bucket, umbrella and adaptive trials
Come prepared with questions for our speakers to ask during the dedicated time for Q&A. Register for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oncology Trial Complexity: New Tufts CSDD Research and Strategies to Optimize Study Design.
