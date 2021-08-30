OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oncue, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced today that it has launched the second annual Mover Summer Games, an online event where moving professionals can demonstrate their talents in a number of industry-related categories.
The moving industry is experiencing rapid growth, with a record number of relocations throughout 2021. The soaring number of remote employees and migration from major cities continues to drive high demand for moving services, resulting in a surge of new moving companies, and existing companies expanding their fleets.
Professionals in the moving industry can enter the 2021 Mover Summer Games by submitting photographs of themselves and/or their crew in action in one of three categories: Stack That Truck, Show That Strength, and Flash That Style.
Winners in each category will be selected by a judging panel of moving industry experts at the 2021 Mover Summer Games Closing Ceremony on Tuesday, September 7th. Prizes include up to $1,000, new moving equipment, and a free digital marketing consultation.
Entries can be submitted to the 2021 Mover Summer Games until 11.59 PST on Thursday, September 2nd at https://bookmorejobs.oncue.co/oncue-summer-games
