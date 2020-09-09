NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), a leader in online small business lending, today announced a collaboration with Visa to support businesses through Visa's Small Business Hub. OnDeck joins a small group of lenders to offer financing opportunities through the Hub.
The Visa Small Business Hub is designed to give small businesses the tools and resources they need to build stronger, more digitally enabled businesses, which is needed more than ever with the impact of COVID-19. In joining this effort, OnDeck will offer a dedicated resource page on the Hub to help small businesses understand how OnDeck is able to support and power their growth and success. OnDeck's proprietary lending technology enables the company to make lending decisions in hours, not weeks. With OnDeck's speed in decisioning, enhanced further by Visa Direct, Visa's real-time1 push payments platform, OnDeck can quickly fund completed loans and provide small businesses with the access to financing they need, when they need it.
"We are honored to collaborate with Visa on the Small Business Hub," said Tim Schuermer, Vice President of Business Development, OnDeck. "OnDeck and Visa share a commitment to building stronger, more resilient small businesses. As our nation seeks to recover from the pandemic, the commitment and mission to support small business is more important than ever before. OnDeck is joining the Hub at a critical time for millions of small businesses who are looking for reliable and transparent information, resources, tools, and financing to make critical decisions. We look forward to building this joint initiative with Visa to support and assist businesses as they start, recover, grow and expand."
The Visa Small Business Hub offers a centralized access point for businesses to review a broad range of tools, solutions, special partner offers and actionable tips to support businesses through COVID and beyond. For more information on the Small Business Hub visit: www.visa.com/smallbusinesshub
For more information on OnDeck's dedicated resource page on the Small Business Hub visit: https://usa.visa.com/run-your-business/small-business-tools/partners/ondeck.html
About OnDeck
OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.
1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.