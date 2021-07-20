AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillHire, Inc today announced that its solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. WillHire OnDemand integrates with SAP Fieldglass and delivers real-time access to a private talent pool of engaged workers to fill open positions.
"In the current economic and employment market, organizations are extremely challenged to find workers to fill shifts, and when they do find them 30% on average never show up. We hear these same challenges every day from companies across every industry including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and more so we set out to solve these challenges," said Praneeth Patlola, CEO & Chief Product Officer, WillHire. "Traditional methods of finding talent no longer work and so we worked closely with SAP Fieldglass to integrate our solution enabling us to 'uberise' contingent workforce programs."
Several SAP Fieldglass customers have begun using the solution, including one of North America's largest beverage makers who is rolling out the solution to 1,500 hiring managers who have been hindered by unfilled shifts which have cause tremendous challenges in production.
WillHire OnDemand enables hiring managers, shift managers, and contingent workforce program teams with a simple to use solution to fill as many shifts needed and includes:
- Pre-vetted workers in a geo-local private talent pool
- Automated candidate engagement to reduce drop-offs and no-shows
- A backup bench of talent to reduce unfilled shifts
- Candidate rating and reviews to easily reengage top talent
About WillHire
WillHire is a direct sourcing and talent pool solution enabling enterprises to attract, curate, and engage external talent by leveraging their employer brand. WillHire's technology solution seamlessly integrates with SAP Fieldglass, enabling enterprises to build and grow their private talent pool with skills across all professional, light industrial, and shift roles. Through customized talent referral programs, talent traffic generation from 2000+ online channels, expert human-based talent curation, and robotic sourcing from public talent pools, customers can launch a reliable alternate talent sourcing channel that brings in high-quality, diverse workers at a significantly reduced cost. For more information on WillHire, visit http://www.willhire.co.
