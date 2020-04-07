NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE CLICK b.EAUTY, a brand that celebrates positivity with accessible, high-performance beauty kits, launches to market on Amazon today. Debuting at an unprecedented, challenging time when people are seeking daily pick-me-ups, this digitally-driven brand aims to provide an easy, confidence-boosting beauty ritual with on-the-go (or on-the-stay) color cosmetics.
A day-to-day beauty routine has been shown to build confidence and this brand makes it simple and achievable to play with mood-lifting looks every day. ONE CLICK b.EAUTY's convenient eye and lip kits inspire consumers to take a moment to focus on themselves and easily create beauty looks that spark a smile back in the mirror.
At launch, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY will roll out their #FaceTheWeek campaign, a social media initiative that invites consumers to join their community by starting the day on a positive note and sharing that extra pop of color that helps energize them. This small act of self-love is at the brand's core for building a strong global connection. To take this a step further, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY is aligning with organizations that support and empower women in their everyday lives and will implement a buy-one-give-one donation for kits sold on Amazon this month.
"The simple notion of putting on your makeup for yourself each morning can be such a positive mood-altering force and we want to inspire people to take that little, routine, self-indulgence every day," shared Jamie Glassman, CEO of ONE CLICK b.EAUTY. "When we conceptualized ONE CLICK b.EAUTY, we never could have imagined the world we are launching into. Our goal was always to make beauty fun, easy and accessible for every moment of your life. Now more than ever, we see the need to build an empowered community of like-minded people who know the positive effect a simple thing like lipstick or mascara can have on your day."
At launch, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY is unveiling two curated collections – b.ACTIVE lip and eye kits for quick, fresh makeup looks and b.SEDUCTIVE lip and eye kits for vivid, eye-catching style (with b.FABULOUS kits to follow in May). The lip kits are packaged with a trio of essentials like precision lip liners, complementary crayons, and liquid lip colors to create a variety of looks. Likewise, the eye kits feature on-trend staples from shadow sticks and liners, to volumizing mascara, and more. With 24 kits launching in 4 shade varieties, the brand is devoted to innovating US-made, versatile, cruelty-free beauty for the masses. Available exclusively at Amazon, each kit will retail for $24.
About ONE CLICK b.EAUTY
Launching in 2020, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY is an inclusive makeup brand offering lip and eye kits with curated, high-quality products in the most on-trend, wearable shades. Understanding the important role that color can play in uplifting moods and creating connection, the brand encourages everyone to experiment and play with beauty every day. Available exclusively on Amazon, these kits are designed for anyone who seeks ease and affordability in their daily makeup routine. In an era of convenience, the perfect look is one click away.