NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in digital care solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced it has acquired all of the assets and intellectual property of Sano Intelligence, Inc., an innovator in health sensing technology. The deal was structured as an asset purchase, and several Sano team members will be joining One Drop.
The almost decade of work put into developing the Sano continuous glucose sensing platform will live on in a comprehensive multi-sensorial solution from One Drop. The planned development marks a significant milestone in One Drop's effort to bring personalized, adaptive, integrated health solutions to people in real time via their mobile phones.
One Drop will leverage the acquired assets, including silicon-sensing production infrastructure, to design, produce, and commercialize a painless, silicon-based continuous health sensing platform for use across multiple conditions.
"Sano and One Drop have a shared vision of transforming traditional healthcare into proactive, preventative self-care," said Sano CEO and founder, Ashwin Pushpala. "We are excited to combine our sensor and device expertise with the strength of One Drop's data-driven predictive capabilities and user-centered design to create a comprehensive collision avoidance system for health and wellness."
To date, One Drop has collected 9 billion longitudinal health data points across 75 biomarkers from nearly 2.5 million users. One Drop's continuous health sensing platform will add thousands of new data points per user per day, thereby strengthening the machine learning models behind One Drop's predictive and adaptive support capabilities across multiple conditions.
"Telehealth and digital self-management of chronic conditions are more important than ever, and the benefits of real-time health sensing are obvious," said One Drop CEO and founder, Jeff Dachis. "By introducing continuous health sensing technology to One Drop's personalized solutions for a rapidly growing variety of health issues, we can empower people to make informed, proactive choices and prevent problems before they happen."
One Drop has expanded its diabetes solution to offer data-driven tools and personalized support for people living with type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or any combination of these conditions. At the same time, One Drop has supplemented its direct-to-consumer channels by introducing end-to-end employer and payor offerings, digital-only offerings, and broader retail availability to reach even larger populations. The company's unique approach combines personal health coaching, connected devices, and AI-powered Predictive Insights to inspire positive behavior change.
About One Drop
One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of data science and mobile computing to transform the lives of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions worldwide. Its evidence-based platform offers affordable, accessible care to individuals, employers, insurers, and healthcare providers. One Drop leverages proprietary machine learning, advanced AI, and personal health coaching to deliver customized programs that promote positive behavior change and drive outcomes.
One Drop's consumer services are available for purchase in One Drop's award-winning app (iOS and Android), at One Drop's website, Apple Stores, Walmart, Amazon, and BestBuy.