One million viewers watched LIVEMEDAID - the science-focused Covid-19 benefit - proving that despite what you may see on social media, science is alive and well!

Digital video company, Underknown brought the global science community together for a first-of-its-kind event supporting Doctors Without Borders and advocating for more scientific funding "It isn't a good book, a good song, a good film or a good religion that is going to get us out of this mess, it is great science" - Peter Gabriel, LIVEMEDAID