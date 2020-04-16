DALLAS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced the availability of a Telematics-Enabled Control Tower with real time tracking through its Telematics Network. For global carriers, freight forwarders and other logistics service providers, the solution includes pre-integrated connections to telematics services, making it easy to connect and collaborate with shipping partners on One Network's Real Time Value Network, which includes more than 75,000 companies. This educational webinar provides more information.
Typical telematics solutions are limited, providing only GPS tracking and sensor data for shipments. The One Network solution provides more than vehicle status, with the details of every order that's on board and predicted future location ETAs. In the event of a delay, it provides contingency plans powered by machine learning, that are ranked and designed to maximize service levels at the lowest cost. The solution optimizes plans continuously, comparing actual versus plan, identifies variances and reports the impact on logistics and supply chain performance in real time. One Network partners with all the leading data providers in this space.
"Supply chain management is only as real-time as the actual data," said Johann van der Westhuizen, VP Strategic Business Development at One Network. "When telematics technology is tightly coupled with network-based planning and execution in a Telematics-Enabled Control Tower, companies can significantly increase resilience and optimize performance. On top of that, our solution is highly cost-effective in our platform, and enables us to bring telematics services to the market at a fraction of the cost of other offerings for real-time tracking and visibility."
The telematics enhancements are unique to One Network and include:
An Immediate View of Customer Impacts. More than just Transportation, the solution identifies the impact on Orders and Customers. Beyond vehicle or container "what is where," actual Order and Item level details are shown. Unlike basic tracking solutions, companies can fully understand the true impact of delays on customers and the business.
Optimized Execution. The One Network Control Tower includes full planning and transaction execution capabilities that use telematics monitoring and intelligence to keep plans and schedules optimal. Plans and schedules adapt based on information detected in the monitoring of actual execution. This enables managers to react immediately and realize the benefits of real-time telematics data without relying on manual methods commonly encountered when using multiple systems.
Intelligence and Highly Accurate ETAs. One Network combines telematics data with artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced planning. Real-time visibility is standard with the Control Tower, and the telematics capability now supports improved Planning and Execution, e.g. in considering vehicle predicted future location in planning and scheduling. This improves Network intelligence by "learning" actual travel times and patterns, and uses ETA and smart time fences (latest time to depart) to detect delays and potential delays. This also improves accuracy of ETA data by supplementing carrier data with telematics.
Unified Planning and Execution. One Network offers a unified platform where telematics is combined with Planning and Execution. Real-time visibility is integral with planning and execution processes for improved results. This is in contrast to traditional telematics aggregator providers that often require substantial systems integration effort and on-going maintenance, which adds significant cost to their visibility-only services.
Specific benefits include:
Increased Utilization of Equipment. Optimization of transportation assets (owned or contracted) and equipment by knowing the exact time and location when they're available for other activities. This includes capitalizing on backhaul opportunities.
Greater Team Utilization. One of the biggest cost-drivers in DC operations is people. Having teams scheduled but not utilized causes waste and staff frustration. Early visibility and the ability to change schedules to optimize productivity is key. For example, companies can schedule another vehicle when there is a delay, or reduce team size based on known arrivals of vehicles.
Higher Service Levels. Identify exceptions and potential delays faster and earlier, providing more options to respond for a better customer outcome at a lower cost.
Better Operator Performance. Monitor and manage the performance of drivers and other resources by accurately measuring plan adherence and find tactical opportunities to improve performance. Manage off-route stops or changes in schedule to accommodate traffic patterns.
Competitive Differentiation for Shippers. Become a shipper of choice with accurate information about arrivals, and better exception handling.
About One Network Enterprises
One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.
